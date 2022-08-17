'World’s Hottest Gran' Gina Stewart Claims She Was Dating Shane Warne

Australia OnlyFans star Gina Stewart, better known as the “world’s hottest gran" has made a startling revelation about Australia cricketer Shane Warne. Stewart has claimed that she was in a secret relationship with Warne and was in regular contact with him before his death in Thailand earlier this year.

In an interview with Daily Star, Stewart described Warne as a “friend and confidante", while expressing that she was shattered due to the legend’s sudden demise.

“The world lost a legend and I lost a friend and confidante. The unthinkable has happened. I was dating Shane but it wasn’t well-known. He wanted to keep it personal," Stewart said.

The 51-year-old claimed that the two originally started chatting online for several months in 2018 before meeting him in Gold Coast, Australia. She also claimed that she promised the legendary spinner to keep their relationship private.

“We became quite close and I made a promise to him that I would keep our story out of the public eye," the social media sensation said.

Stewart revealed how she and Warne would take various precautions to evade and keep the media at bay. “I had to be particularly careful of the media as there were several publications trying to pap me, where I lived. So, Shane and I would wear sunglasses and hats just to go out," Stewart added.

She termed Warne a “caring humanitarian" and said his kids could be proud of their father.

“This is the very first time I have spoken publicly about this and I always abided by his wishes and kept our life private. I just want people to know that Shane was a caring humanitarian. He contributed in so many ways through good deeds and was truly a legend and someone who his kids can be forever proud of," Stewart said.

On March 4, 2022, Shane Warne passed away due to a heart attack while he was enjoying his vacation in Koh Samui, Thailand. The spin maestro donned the Baggy Green in 145 Tests and is the third most-capped Australian cricketer behind Allan Border and Ricky Ponting. He represented the Kangaroos in 194 ODIs and finished his career with a marvelous tally of 1001 wickets. With a staggering 708 wickets to his name, Warne is the second-leading wicket-taker of all time behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

