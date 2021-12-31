'Would be a Lovely Project': Gary Kirsten Interested in England Test Team Coaching Role

Gary Kirsten would be open to coach England’s Test team should the incumbent Chris Silverwood get the sack following the team’s disastrous show in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 in Australia. The Joe Root-led tourists have been outclassed across departments with Australia retaining the urn thanks to a series clinching 3-0 lead with two Tests remaining.

Silverwood has come under fire following the display and in all likeliness could see himself being relieved from the post. Interestingly, it was Silverwood who bagged the role ahead of Kirsten when England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) conducted interviews to appoint Trevor Bayliss’ successor in 2019.

However, Kirsten would only be interested in taking up the role if ECB agree to split coaching role in red and white-ball formats.

“Listen, it [England coach job] is always a consideration because it’s a tremendous honour," Kirsten said in an interview. “I’ve walked this journey twice now and I’ve always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats. And when international cricket boards get their head around the fact that they need to split coaching roles, then it becomes a consideration."

Kirsten has had stints with South African and Indian national teams in the past. However, he has shied away from taking full time roles citing family commitments in the past but has worked with several T20 teams.

“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great. Listen, the England ODI side is set-up, you’re the best ODI side in the world at the moment. It’s a project that has been well-thought-out. You’ve got consistency in the players that have been picked," he said.

“Your Test side has battled for a while but it would be a really lovely project to get that going. I think it’s a great project for someone to come in and take that Test side on. There’s a lot that needs to be put in place to build this Test team out," he added.

