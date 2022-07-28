Virat Kohli’s poor form has been the talk of the town. After a mediocre IPL 2022, he landed in England and showed some glimpse of his old self against Leicestershire in a warm-up game, hence raising expectations from his fans.

However, they were grossly mistaken as Kohli’s poor run continued in the lone Test match at Edgbaston which was followed by just 12 runs in the T20I series against the same opposition. Furthermore, he managed to score 25 and 26 runs in the two ODIs he played against the hosts.

So, is Kohli’s reign over especially after some of the youngsters like Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav has shown their ability to fire in a tense situation?

Former cricketer Saba Karim said India will be doing a serious mistake in ‘phasing out’ Kohli. He said the management led by Head Coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma knows the value of a player like Kohli.

“I would say that’d be a blunder from India’s perspective. Never do that. And I think Virat is such an important figure in the Indian line-up. The way I look at it, the way Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have backed him, that makes sense because they know that Virat Kohli fully back in good form, will be extremely beneficial for the team’s success in the world cup T20," he told Sports 18 in an exclusive.

“So, I think for the time being, as I said earlier, have a chat with Virat Kohli, find some kind of a common part and then try and take it forward and make him feel as much as possible that he’s such an essential player for India’s success and take a call after the world cup T20 have another conversation with him and then decide how to take it forward."

“Because Virat Kohli in the past several years has taken breaks at the right time. Although he remains an all three formats player for India. But the Indian team management has taken the right steps in order to assess his workload management and has given him the breaks at the right time," he signed off.

