'Wouldn't Have Believed': Mumbai Indians Owner Akash Ambani Ecstatic After Landing Ishan Kishan And Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani is a happy man after the franchise made successful bids on India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and England pacer Jofra Archer across the two days of the IPL 2022 mega auction being held in Bengaluru.

“If someone said to me that Mumbai Indians will walk out with Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer after the auction, I wouldn’t have believed it," Ambani said on Sunday.

On the first day of the auction, MI shelled out Rs 15.25 crore to sign Kishan who thus became the the second most expensive Indian player in IPL auction history. He was part of the franchise before being released last year.

On the other hand, Archer is expected to be unavailable for IPL 2022.

MI got him for Rs eight crore following an intense bidding war with Archer’s former franchise Rajasthan Royals. After the price went past Rs five crore, Sunrisers Hyderabad made surprise entry and pushed the amount a bit further.

The franchises were so keen to have him that stand-in auctioneer Charu Sharma cheekily reminded them that the bowler won’t be there to play this season.

MI will boast of an enviable pace duo once Archer is fit to play as he will team up with Jasprit Bumrah upfront.

MI were also engaged in a fervent bid for David, a globe-trotting T20 finisher, alongside Lucknow, Kolkata, Delhi and Punjab. Eventually, Mumbai got him on board for a whopping INR 8.25 crore. Mumbai further picked Australia allrounder Daniel Sams for INR 2.6 crore followed by England’s left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for INR 1.5 crore.

