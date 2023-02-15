'Wow He Is Good'-When MS Dhoni Was Left Spellbound With Young 22-Year-Old Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is perhaps one of the best street-smart bowlers that is available at Rohit Sharma’s disposal. The 32-year-old has come a long way since his debut in 2013 against West Indies. In between, he also saw personal turmoil that almost pushed him to the brink—he tried to commit suicide. However, in this journey which tested him throughout, he went from strength to strength. Facing a massive injury and personal slander campaign, he came back and went onto pick up wickets in South Africa and England.

However, he had displayed his class in his very first net session which was overlooked by MS Dhoni—then India captain.

Recalling that day, former India pacer Ishant Sharma said he remembered how Shami’s pace left MS Dhoni highly impressed. He would later make his debut for India later that year in Kolkata against West Indies.

“I had heard of a bowler from West Indies who had a lot of pace, meaning he was very skiddy. His run-up looks normal but he bowled with a lot of pace. So when we saw him at the net, then Mahi Bhai said, “Wow, he is good"," he said.

Shami made his debut in the Test format later that year at the Eden Gardens against West Indies, picking nine wickets in India’s win by an innings and 51 runs, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

“Then he made his debut in Kolkata. As far as I remember, he picked nine wickets and helped India win. So after that, we also became very good friends. When he was going through some personal turmoil, whatever had happened to him, I felt he needed a support from someone outside and say to him, ‘What happened, happened. If you focus on cricket, may be things will become okay’. May be that is why Shami is a totally different bowler now," Ishant added.

‘Ego Hurt ho Raha Tha..’: Mohammed Shami Reveals Why he Ignored Axar Patel’s Advice to Smash Sixes During Nagpur Test

Indian duo of Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel played a crucial role as they helped Rohit Sharma’s side reach a total of 400 runs in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, thus giving their team a massive lead.

It enabled the Indian spin duo of Ravindran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to weave their magic and force the entire Australian batting into surrendering.

Ashwin picked up a fifer on Day 3, as the entire Australia batting lineup got dismissed inside a single session.

Jadeja had earlier picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, as both of them played crucial roles in India’s win, but Patel’s 84-run inning, alongside Shami’s 37-run knock proved to be equally as valuable as it put Australia under pressure.

After the match, they both came together for a hilarious interaction shared by BCCI.Tv and Shami recalling his sixes revealed why he ignored Axar’s advice to play with patience.

