WPL 2023: Aakash Chopra Lauds RCB's Signing of 'Best Batter' Smriti Mandhana and 'Best Bowler' Renuka Thakur

Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra has lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) work at the auction table ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign.

RCB signed India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for a record INR 3.4 crore in the WPL 2023 auction, they also acquired the services of India’s best pacer Renuka Thakur as well as an explosive wicketkeeper-batter in Richa Ghosh.

According to Chopra, RCB ended up signing the best ‘batter’, the best ‘bowler’ and the best ‘striker’ in Mandhana, Renuka and Ghosh.

“In terms of bowling, the team has Renuka Singh Thakur, which is a great acquisition for the simple reason that there are not many Indian fast bowlers, and Renuka Singh Thakur at this point in time is the best fast bowler in the country, and she is in the team along with the best batter in the country as well," said Chopra on JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AakashVani.

“The player who can play best in the T20 format is Richa Ghosh, whom they have, and in today’s scenario, Richa bats really well in the lower order. So RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, with the best batter, best bowler, and best striker in Richa Ghosh," he added.

Having paid big bucks to acquire the services of the likes of Mandhana and others, Chopra feels that the players playing in WPL are getting an even better deal than those in the IPL, considering the fact that WPL will only be played for 3 weeks.

“So, what they did for the women’s team is, they took Smriti Mandhana for 3.4 crores; it’s a tournament for 3 weeks, and you are getting 3.4 crores for 3 weeks," said the veteran.

Akash Chopra continued, “In the men’s tournament, they have to play for 8 weeks, and in those 8 weeks, they get thrice the amount of 10 crores. Not a single bowl has been bowled in the WPL, and if we talk about pay parity, then women are doing a lot better than men."

RCB will open their WPL 2023 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 5, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

