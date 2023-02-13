WPL 2023 Auction: Ashleigh Gardner Joins Gujarat Giants For INR 3.2 Crore, RCB Sign Ellyse Perry

Australia star cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry hit the pay dirt on Monday at the Women’s Premier League Auction 2023 in Mumbai. Gardner caused a big bidding war at the auction ceremony as she eventually joined Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 3.2 crore - the second most expensive from the first set of players in the Auction.

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz started the bidding war for the Aussie all-rounder, Gujarat joined a bit late but they ensured that they got their player.

She has been a consistent performer with both bat and the ball in recent times. The middle-order batter is a flexible option in the batting order who can play the anchor role and switch the gear at any moment. While she has been a crucial part of Australia’s bowling attack in the past few years with her off-break. The 25-year-old was also Player of the Series on the Australia tour of India last year for five T20Is.

While Garnder’s teammate Ellyse Perry joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 1.7 crore. The star Aussie all-rounder was also on the radar of Delhi Capitals but RCB remained adamant about signing her and they eventually did after a bidding war.

The Aussie is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players with both bat and ball in the shortest format. Her form has dipped a bit in the last couple of years but the 32-year-old will attract big attention from the franchises as she brought a lot of experience to the table and can be a leader in the dressing room. She also has a rich experience of playing in India which is also a bonus for her.

Apart from Perry, RCB also splashed massive money on Smriti Mandhana who they signed for a whopping INR 3.4 crore.

“We probably held more towards the back end I think everybody knows Smriti Mandhana team and everyone knows at Ellyse Peery, they’re not new names I guess it’s, it’s how much you’re willing to go, and you know we were pretty committed to, to a couple of people that we wanted to get, whether it’s because I happened earlier in the auction that people were a little bit weary of the budget. I’m not sure but yeah we’re very happy to, get such quality players, obviously, Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Peery in the first group was a dream result for us," RCB director of cricket Michael Hesson said.

