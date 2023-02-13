WPL 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana Set to Earn Double of What Babar Azam And Other Pakistan Stars Do in PSL

Smriti Mandhana became the first and costliest buy at the Women’s Premier League auction in Mumbai ahead of the inaugural premier T20 competition for women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out a massive Rupees 3.4 Crores to avail the services of the star Indian player, who has made a name for herself thanks to her performances in the blue jersey over the years.

The whooping sum paid by the Bengaluru-based side is set to earn Mandhana more than some of her male counterparts in the Pakistani Super League, including Pakistan’s national team skipper Babar Azam.

The PSL has a draft system under which platinum players such as Azam are paid around Rupees 1.4 Crores. While RCB’s purchase of Mandhana ensures the 26-year-old will draw double the salary Azam does for playing in his nation’s T20 tournament.

Mandhana’s name was the first off the bat and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore got into a bidding war over the left-handed batsman.

Bengaluru ultimately outbid the most successful team in the history of the IPL to enlist the services of the girl from Maharashtra.

Other Indian players that went for massive price tags include all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was picked up by Capri Global owner UP Warriorz for a grand sum of 2.6 Crore Rupees.

Jemima Rodrigues was swapped up by Delhi Capitals for an amount of Rupees 2.2 Crores before the capital city club also bought teenage sensation and U-19 World Cup winner Shafali Verma for a further 2 Crore Rupees.

Team India’s wicketkeeper from Bengal, Richa Ghosh was swapped up by RCB for a major sum of 1.9 Crore Rupees. Mumbai Indians were once again in the thick of things at the auction as they picked up Indian international Pooja Vastrakar for the same amount as Ghosh.

Indian national women’s team skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, will assume the mantle of MI’s captain following the Maharashtra-based side’s acquisition of the proven 33-year-old batsman for a heady 1.8 Crore Rupees.

