WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to Captain Gujarat Giants, Sneh Rana Appointed Vice-Captain

Australian opener Beth Mooney has been appointed the captain of Gujarat Giants ahead of their inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign. Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana will be the vice-captain of the Adani Sportsline-backed franchise.

Mooney who scored a sublime unbeaten 74-run knock in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, helping Australia win their record-extending sixth T20 World Cup crown, also won the Player of the Match in the final.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants had acquired the services of Mooney for Rs. 2 Crores in the WPL 2023 auction. The franchise confirmed the development of Monday, having earlier unveiled their jersey on Sunday.

Fresh after helping Australia win the T20 World Cup title, Mooney has been tasked with leading the Adani-group-backed franchise in their maiden WPL campaign.

Having already won three Women’s Big Bash League titles along with multiple World Cup titles, Mooney knows what it takes to be a true champion.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women’s Premier League’s inaugural edition in 2023," said Mooney after being appointed the captain of the franchise.

“The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of WPL which will hopefully lead us to the trophy. It will be absolutely fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team," she added further.

Moreover, Rana, the Indian all-rounder who recently replaced Pooja Vastrakar for India’s semifinal clash against Australia will be the deputy to Mooney.

“Being the vice-captain of the Adani Gujarat Giants is a huge responsibility and I am keenly looking forward to putting up a great show for the debut edition of the Women’s Premier League," said Rana.

“Along with captain Beth Mooney, I hope to lead a strong and talented squad during the tournament," the off-spinner added.

The Giants are set to kick-start their WPL 2023 campaign in the inaugural match of the season against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 4.

