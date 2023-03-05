WPL 2023: Celebrated Last Night, Everyone's Excited to Get Going Again, Says MI's Chloe Tryon

After Saturday’s win against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians were back in training, as they continue to plan for the long season ahead in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The side will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium on Monday with a hope to continue the winning momentum in the tournament.

“The girls gelled really well together. We celebrated last night, but obviously we got another game coming up so just making sure that we are ready for the next game. The moods really good, everyone’s excited to get going again and just get the competition going," Chloe Tryon, the South African all-rounder from Mumbai Indians camp, was quoted as saying by the franchise.

On Saturday, in the first-ever match of the WPL, captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s quickfire and pristine 65, including 14 fours, took Mumbai to a mammoth 207/5 against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

In reply, Gujarat Giants were never in the game as Mumbai’s bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque’s 4/11, kept taking wickets at regular intervals and restricted them to a mere 64 in 15.1 overs.

On the practice session held for the side on Sunday, Chole said, “I have been here for couple of days, so it’s was just nice to get to be in the middle, spend sometime in the crease with the bat and also bowling a little bit. It felt really good. Happy that I am finally hitting the ball again after a while so I am feeling good."

