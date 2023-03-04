WPL 2023: Deandra Dottin Ruled Out with Injury; Gujarat Giants Rope in Australia's Kim Garth as Replacement

Gujarat Giants dealt a major blow ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener with all-rounder Deandra Dottin getting ruled out. The franchise confirmed the development on Friday night, stating that Australia’s Kimberley Garth has been roped in as Dottin’s replacement.

“The Adani Gujarat Giants have had to call for a replacement player just before the start of the inaugural edition of the 2023 Women’s Premier League.

Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is recovering from a medical situation and has been replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth. The Adani Gujarat Giants wish Deandra a speedy recovery, and welcome the talented Kim Garth," Gujarat Giants said in a statement ahead of their first game in the league.

A dejected Deandra took to Twitter and wrote, “I leave that in God’s hands cause he don’t sleep. #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl."

The Gujarat Giants roped in Dottin for Rs 60 Lakh in the WPL player auction. At the same time, Garth went unsold. Though the latter was a part of Australia’s victorious campaign in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in South Africa, she played only the warm-up games prior to the main event.

Kimberley Garth has been playing since 2010 and has represented Australia in 36 T20Is and 54 T20Is. She is a right-arm medium-pace bowler and a right-hand batter.

She has taken 23 wickets in her 36 ODIs and has an average of 36.39. She has also taken 43 wickets in 54 T20I matches and has an economy rate of 5.92.

Garth has an impressive batting record as well. She has 762 runs in 46 T20 innings and also has a half-century to her credit. She bats at a decent strike rate of 79.04. Overall, Kimberley Garth is an impressive all-rounder who has been an important member of the Australian team.

