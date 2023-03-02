WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venue And Squad

Gujarat Giants, the most expensive franchise of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), will be led by Australia’s Beth Mooney in the inaugural season of the competition. Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Mooney for Rs 2 crores at the auction in February. Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana will serve as Mooney’s deputy in the WPL 2023.

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd had shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 1,289 crore to secure the ownership of the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

In their opening match of the season, Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 4. Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner emerged as the most expensive player of Gujarat Giants after the franchise roped her in for Rs 3.2 crore. Gardner, the Weber WBBL Player of the Year, also scripted history as she became the first Australian cricketer to be sold at the WPL auction in Mumbai last month.

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj has been appointed as the mentor and advisor of Gujarat Giants. Legendary Australia cricketer Rachael Haynes was named as the head coach of the franchise.

In their final league match of the season, Gujarat Giants will be up against Delhi Capitals on March 20 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants fixtures:

March 4- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 5- UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 8- Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 11- Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 14- Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 16- Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 18- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai- 7:30 pm

March 20- Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai - 3:30 pm

Gujarat Giants full squad:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

