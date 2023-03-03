WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants Squad Details: Full List of Players And All You Need to Know

Gujarat Giants will be led by Australian Beth Mooney at the inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023.

Dayalan Hemalatha | India

Role - Right hand batter | Right arm Offbreak

Major Teams

India | Gujarat Giants | Trailblazers | Tamil Nadu | Railways

Date of Birth – 29 September 1994 | Age – 28 years

Birth place - Madras

WT20I career summary

Batting Bowling Matches 15 Matches 15 Innings 13 Innings 8 Not Out 3 Balls 122 Runs 90 Runs 132 Highest score 20 Wickets 9 Average 9 BBI 3/15 Balls 96 BBM 3/15 Strike Rate 93.75 Average 14.66 100s 0 Economy 6.49 50s 0 Strike Rate 13.5 4s 9 4w 0 6s 1 5w 0 Catches 1 10w 0

Dayalan Hemalatha is an Indian cricketer born on 29 September 1994. She is an all-rounder who currently plays for the Railways and earlier played for Tamil Nadu.

While Hemalatha made her India debut with ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2018, her T20I debut happened in the same year against New Zealand – in November 2018.

She was also selected for the Women’s T20I World Cup in 2018.

Hemalatha played for Trailblazers in the Women’s Challenger Trophy and will now be a part of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Harleen Deol | India

Role - Right hand batter | Right arm legbreak

Major Teams

India | India A | Gujarat Giants | Trailblazers | Supernovas | Himachal Pradesh

Date of Birth – 21 June 1998 | Age – 24 years

Birth place - Chandigarh

Batting Bowling Matches 22 Matches 22 Innings 16 Innings 9 Not Out 2 Balls 108 Runs 245 Runs 140 Highest score 52 Wickets 6 Average 17.5 BBI 2/13 Balls 275 BBM 2/13 Strike Rate 89.09 Average 23.33 100s 0 Economy 7.77 50s 1 Strike Rate 18 4s 28 4w 0 6s 1 5w 0 Catches 5 10w 0

Harleen Deol is an aggressive top order batter who plays for Himachal Pradesh in the Indian domestic circuit.

Harleen, born in Punjab, moved to Himachal due to her father’s job transfer and for availing better facilities at the women’s academy. She used to play gully cricket with boys during her childhood – something that raised eyebrows (quite usual in India), but was ardently supported by her mother.

The attacking batter is prominent against spinners due to her excellent footwork.

Harleen is occasional right-arm leg spin bowler. She started as an off-spinner but changed her bowling style owing to requirement of a wrist spinner in the Punjab side. Being an avid fan of Shane Warne did help her grasp the art quite quicker.

Harleen made her ODI debut on 22 February 2019 against England in Mumbai and was just the second player from Chandigarh to play for India after Taniya Bhatia.

She went on to make her T20I debut during the same tournament against England in March 2019.

Harleen is also a highly acrobatic fielder and went viral for a brilliant catch at the boundary line against England.

Deandra Dottin | West Indies

Role - Right hand batter | Right arm fast

Major Teams

West Indies | Barbados | Gujarat Giants | Trinbago Knight Riders | Trailblazers | Supernovas | Adelaide Strikers | Manchester Originals

Date of Birth – 21 June 1999 | Age – 31 years

Birth place - Barbados

Batting Bowling Matches 127 Matches 127 Innings 125 Innings 67 Not Out 20 Balls 1111 Runs 2697 Runs 1190 Highest score 112* Wickets 62 Average 25.68 BBI 5/5 Balls - BBM 5/5 Strike Rate - Average 19.19 100s 2 Economy 6.42 50s 12 Strike Rate 17.9 4s - 4w 1 6s - 5w 1 Catches 32 10w 0

Deandra Dottin is a West Indies all-rounder who primarily is a power hitter and also an important cog with the ball.

Dottin became the first woman to score a T20I century during the 2010 World Cup and established herself as a power-hitter after smashing a century in 38 deliveries. Earlier, she had the record of a 22-ball half century which was then the fastest amongst woman cricketers.

Dottin has always followed in the footsteps of her male counterpart Chris Gayle and also names herself World Boss, alike the Universe Boss.

Dottin was on top of the list when West Indies Cricket Board awarded central contracts to women for the first time.

Dottin holds the record for highest score in T20Is at number 6 batting position – 112*.

Hurley Gala

Role - Right hand batter | Right arm Medium

Major Teams

India Under-19 | Gujarat Giants | Mumbai

Date of Birth – 19 September 2006 | Age – 16 years

Birth place - Mumbai

Under-19 stats (last nine games)

Batting Bowling Matches 9 Matches 9 Innings 7 Innings 7 Not Out 2 Wickets 9 Runs 60 BBI 3/18 Highest score 21 Average 12

Hurley Gala was born in a Gujarati family in Mumbai. Hurley didn’t take cricket straight away as, but was more involved in athletics (running) and skating was her favourite. She took skating quite seriously and also shone at national level.

Hurley, at the age of 11, twisted her ankle and was forced out of skating. That was when her father tried to cultivate her interest in cricket.

Hurley started training first with leather balls at a private ground owned by one of her relatives. Soon enough that ground was used by Ivan Rodrigues, Jemimah Rodrigues’ father for his Negev Cricket academy and Hurley started training in a professional setup.

The coach though that she had the core strength to be a fast bowler and indulged her in the profession.

Hurley made her debut for Mumbai’s senior side at the age of 15.

Ashwani Kumari

Role - Right hand batter | Right arm Medium

Auction price - ₹ 35 lakh

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | Jharkhand

Date of Birth – 25 August 1997 | Age – 25 years

Birth place – Erode, Tamil Nadu

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Erode, Ashwani Kumari now belongs to Jamshedpur and is known for her explosive batting and effective fast bowling.

There was a time when Ashwani didn’t have money for kit bags and would ask boys for their kit bags for participating in tournaments.

Ashwani started as a bowler but would smash the bowlers hard in the nets. As a result, she was asked to open the batting by her state coach and she smashed bowlers for big sixes in the senior T20 Women’s League.

Beth Mooney (Captain)

Role - Left hand batter | Wicketkeeper

Auction price - ₹ 2 crore

Major Teams

Australia | Brisbane Heat | Gujarat Giants | Perth Scorchers | London Spirit

Date of Birth – 14 January 1994 | Age – 29 years

Birth place – Shepparton, Victoria

Batting Matches 83 Innings 77 Not Out 19 Runs 2350 Highest score 117* Average 40.51 Balls 1886 Strike Rate 124.6 100s 2 50s 18 4s 307 6s 13 Catches 37 Stumpings 2

Beth Mooney is one of the best examples of floaters as she can take any role in the batting order depending on the team’s requirement. She is however, seen batting in the top order for Australia.

Injury to Alyssa Healy provided the first opportunity to Mooney in a T20I against India. Weeks later, she made a half century against New Zealand in her ODI debut.

Mooney has been a player of finals, stitching a match-winning partnership alongside Alyssa Healy in the 2020 T20 World Cup against India and an anchoring 79 in the 2022 World Cup final against South Africa.

In the Big Bash League, Mooney took Brisbane Heat to back-to-back WBBL titles in 2018 and 2019 with Player of the Match innings in both finals before moving west to join Perth Scorchers.

Beth Mooney was appointed as the captain of the Gujarat Giants.

Sneh Rana (Vice-Captain)

Role - Right hand batter | Right arm offbreak

Auction price - ₹ 75 lakh

Major Teams

India | Gujarat Giants | Velocity | Punjab

Date of Birth – 18 February 1994 | Age – 29 years

Birth place – Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Batting Bowling Matches 25 Matches 25 Innings 14 Innings 25 Not Out 8 Balls 504 Runs 76 Runs 522 Highest score 16 Wickets 24 Average 12.66 BBI 3/9 Balls 78 BBM 3/9 Strike Rate 97.43 Average 21.75 100s 0 Economy 6.21 50s 0 Strike Rate 21 4s 7 4w 0 6s 0 5w 0 Catches 12 10w 0

Sneh Rana’s story has been in lines to what people term as fairy tales and she has proved her worth in the opportunities she has got with the national team, though five years apart.

Rana made her India debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka but was sidelined in 2016 after suffering a knee injury. She then got a call to the national side in 2021, albeit for a Test match against England, but she made a memorable debut – helping her side to draw the match.

Since then she has been a regular in the limited overs format as well and was a part of the 2022 T20 World Cup side as well as the Commonwealth Games squad.

Sneh Rana was appointed as the vice-captain of the Gujarat Giants.

Monica Patel

Role - Left hand batter | Left arm Medium

Auction price - ₹ 30 lakh

Major Teams

India | Gujarat Giants | Supernovas | Karnataka

Date of Birth – 26 April 1999 | Age – 23 years

Birth place – Bangalore, Karnataka

Monica Patel made her India debut in ODIs against South Africa in March 2021.

Monica would play gully cricket alongside her brother in their colony in Bangalore. His brother took her to a professional club and the coach asked to pick up the ball and bowl. She was quick and rattled stumps of a few senior batters.

Monica primarily wanted to be a batter but the coach persuaded her to be a fast bowler.

Pacer eventually made her age group debut with the Under-19 side for Karnataka. That’s when she started to take the game more seriously.

Monica, subsequently, also went on to play for the senior Karnataka side.

Monica finally earned a call-up to the national side in March 2021 after Covid-19 and played two ODIs against South Africa. But she wasn’t able to make a significant mark with the ball.

Tanuja Kanwar

Role - Left hand batter | Left arm Medium

Auction price - ₹ 50 lakh

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | Himachal Pradesh | Railways

Date of Birth – 28 January 1998 | Age – 25 years

Birth place – Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Sabbhineni Meghna | India

Role: Right-handed batter

Major Teams

India | Andhra | Gujarat Giants | Trailblazers

Date of Birth - June 07, 1996 | Age - 26

Birth Place - Andhra Pradesh

WT20I career summary

Batting

Matches 17 Innings 16 Not Out 2 Runs 258 Highest Score 69 Average 18.42 Balls 251 Strike Rate 102.78 100s 0 50s 1 4s 38 6s 3 Catches 4

Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sabbhineni Meghana has represented the state at various state level tournaments. However, she plays for Railways team in the domestic circuit now. The top-order batter was selected for the senior Zonal Cricket Academy camp in 2016 and ended as the second-highest scorer. She subsequently, received a maiden call-up from the national camp.

In November 2016, she made her international debut against West Indies. In 2021 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Meghana scored a splendid 388 runs in just 6 matches and was highest run-getter in that series. Also made her team, Railways to clinched the title.

Ashleigh Katherine Gardner | Australia

Role - Right-handed batter | Right-arm off-break bowler

Major Teams

Australia | Gujarat Giants | Sydney Sixers

Date of Birth- April 15, 1997 | Age - 25

Birth Place - Sydney

WT20I career summary

Batting

Matches 73 Innings 56 Not Out 14 Runs 1176 Highest Score 93 Average 28 Balls 888 Strike rate 132.43 100s 0 50s 6 4s 134 6s 38 Catches 19

Bowling

Matches 73 Innings 61 Balls 982 Runs 1027 Wickets 53 BBI 5/12 BBM 5/12 Average 19.37 Economy 6.27 Strike Rate 18.5 4W 0 5W 1 10W 0

Ashleigh Gardner made her debut for Australia in February 2017 against New Zealand in Melbourne. Gardner also plays for New South Wales in the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL), for the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Garndener has won three world championships and four national titles with her respective teams. The 2016-17 season was the best one for the all-rounder as she won championships with both the Sixers and New South Wales.

Ashleigh Gardner has been a part of the Australian team that has lifted the Women’s World Cup in 2022, T20 World Cup in 2018, 2020 and 2023 & CWG in 2022.

Sophia Dunkley | England

Role - Right-handed batter

Major Teams

England | Gujarat Giants | Middlesex Women | South East Stars | Southern Brave (Women) | Spirit Women | Surrey Stars | Trailblazers

Date of Birth- July 16, 1998 | Age- 24

Birth Place- Surrey

Batting

Matches 44 Innings 34 Not out 7 Runs 652 Highest Score 61* Average 24.14 Balls Faced 554 Strike Rate 117.68 100s 0 50s 2 4s 74 6s 10 Catches 11

Sophia Dunkley made her England debut at the 2018 Women’s World T20 in the West Indies. Dunkley got the recognition in Kia Super League, impressing for the Surrey Stars. She became the one of the 24 professional women’s domestic cricketers to sign for the newly formed South East Stars in the ECB’s women’s elite domestic structure in 2020.

Sophia Dunkley made history by becoming the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England. She was awarded the Test cap in 2021.

Annabel Sutherland | Australia

Role - Right-handed batter | Right-arm medium fast

Major Teams

Australia Women | Gujarat Giants Women | Melbourne Renegades Women | Melbourne Stars Women | Victoria Women | Welsh Fire (Women)

Date of birth - October 12, 2001 | Age- 21

Batting

Matches 16 Innings 5 Not Out 2 Runs 33 Highest Score 22* Average 11 Balls Faced 26 Strike rate 126.92 100s 0 50s 0 4s 5 6s 0 Catches 8

Bowling

Matches 16 Innings 13 Balls 168 Runs 210 Wickets 7 BBI 1/11 BBM 1/11 Average 30 Economy 7.50 Strike Rate 24 4w 0 5w 0 10w 0

Annabel Sutherland was 15 when she made her WBBL debut for Melbourne Renegades and was also a part of the Australia U15 & U19 teams. Cricket Australia awarded her with a contract with the National Performance Squad ahead of the 2019–20 season.

Sutherland made her T20 debut in February 2020 against England.

Annabel who is the daughter of former CA head, James and sister of Victorian All-rounder Will also played Australian Ruled football.

Sushma Verma | India

Role - Right-handed batter | Wicket-keeper

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | India Blue Women | India women | Indian Board President’s Women XI | Velocity

Date of birth: November 3, 1992 | Age: 30

Batting

Matches 19 Innings 6 Not Out 3 Runs 31 Highest 12 Average 10.33 Balls Faced 38 Strike Rate 81.57 100s 0 50s 0 4s 3 6s 0 Catches 6

Sushma Verma made her T20I debut in 2013 against Bangladesh in Vadodra. Before playing for India, Verma-led Himachal Pradesh unit ended as runners-up at the Under-19 All-India women’s tournament in 2011. The wicket-keeper batter was a part of the Indian team that reached the final of 2017 Women’s World Cup. The side lost to England in the title clash.

Georgia Wareham | Australia

Role - Legbreak

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | Australia Women | Melbourne Renegades Women | Victoria U15 Women | Victoria U19 Women

Date of birth: May 26, 1999 | Age: 23

Bowling

Matches 40 Innings 37 Balls 599 Runs 595 Wickets 42 BBI 3/12 BBM 3/12 Average 14.16 Economy 5.95 Strike Rate 14.2 4w 0 5w 0 10w 0

Gerogia Wareham is a legbreak bowler who made her T20I debut for Australia against New Zealand in 2018 in Sydney. Wareham starred in the T20 World Cup triumph in 2018 and returned with bowling figures of 2/11 against England in the title clash.

The leg-spinner who grew up in Mortlake, two-and-half hours west of Melbourne, got the understanding of the game while playing with her brother Jordan in the backyard. She later moved into Victoria’s elite pathway system and was roped in by the Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL.

In April 2019, Cricket Australia awarded her with her first full contract ahead of the 2019–20 season.

Mansi Joshi | India

Role - Right-arm medium fast

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | India women | Haryana women | Supernovas

Date of birth: August 18, 1993 | Age: 29

Bowling

Matches 8 Innings 8 Balls 150 Runs 176 Wickets 3 BBI 1/8 BBM 1/8 Average 58.66 Economy 7.04 Strike Rate 50 4w 0 5w 0 10w 0

Born in Uttarakhand’s Tehri, Mansi Joshi made her T20I debut for India against Bangladesh in November 2016 in Bangkok. Joshi plays for Haryana in the domestic circuit. The right-arm bowler was selected in Under-19 in Senior Women’s state team after she attended trials at Haryana Cricket Association.

Joshi who is a fan of Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee developed interest in the game right from the very beginning when she was just 9.

“Sachin Sir has always been my role model. He somehow gave me the energy to pursue and continue cricket amidst the daunting challenges. I was fortunate to have received the opportunity to represent Haryana Cricket Association state team. Luckily, I performed well. From there on, my coaches and my well wishers made me realize my cricket strengths which boosted my morale. i realized that with consistent performance, and hard work, I can be where I want to be – in the Indian women’s cricket team," she told femalecricket.com.

Parunika Sisodia | India

Role - Right-hand bat | Slow left-arm orthodox

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | Delhi Women

Date of birth: September 1 , 2005 | Age: 17

Parunika Sisodia who hails from UP’s Meerut plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit. She was roped in by the Gujarat Giants franchise for the inaugural edition of the WPL as a bowler. Parunika was always interested in sports as per her father Sudhir Singh who was a cricketer himself. The left-handed bowler who has been playing the game since the age of 14 was selected in Delhi’s senior team for the 2021-22 season.

Shabnam Shakil | India

Role - Right-hand bat | Right-arm medium

Major Teams

Gujarat Giants | India B Women | India women U19

Date of birth: June 17, 2007 | Age: 15

15-year-old Shabnam Shakil who was roped in by the Gujarat Giants in the WPL auction is an Andhra Pradesh native and is enrolled in Class X. The right-handed player developed interest in the game while watching her father play club cricket as a fast bowler and was enrolled Visakhapatnam’s NAD Academy at the age of 8. Shabnam got the selectors’ attention at the regional level due to her ability to bowl at 110 Kmph. She then joined 25 other girls at a camp at the National Cricket Academy, where she received training for the Quadrangular Series.

She was a part of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural U19 World Cup in 2023 under the captaincy of Shafali Verma.

