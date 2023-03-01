WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Named Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead of Inaugural Season

Mumbai Indians have announced Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of their women’s franchise ahead of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. Harmanpreet recently led the Indian team in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup where the Asian Giants suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in the semifinal. Under Harmanpreet’s leadership, India have done incredibly well in the shortest format of the game as they reached the finals of 2020 T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022.

During the recently concluded T20 WC, Harmanpreet became the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is, has been a pillar for the national team for over a decade now across formats, since making her debut at the age of 20. The national team captain, who is an Arjuna Awardee, has a solid winning record, and also holds the record for the highest-ever individual score in a knockout game in a Women’s World Cup match (171*).

She was signed by Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 1.8 crore in WPL Auction.

MI owner Nita Ambani was elated after announcing Harmanpreet as the first-ever captain of Mumbai Indians women’s team.

“We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!," said Nita M. Ambani.

Harmanpreet has played against Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and has played with and captained Jhulan Goswami. She will now lead a team that comprises of some of the biggest names in women’s cricket and youngsters who are looking forward to showcase their talent as Mumbai Indians continue being the nursery of talent for global cricket.

Mumbai Indians’ coaching team has Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach). The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and comprises of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Mumbai Indians play the season opener of WPL 2023 on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants.

