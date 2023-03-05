WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes DRS For Waist-high No Ball, Third Umpire Uses Ball-tracking to Take Call

Flamboyant Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues took the DRS review and challenged the on-field umpire’s decision for waist-high no-ball in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

It was the final over of first innings when Rodrigues took the RSG while facing RCB’s Megan Schutt as she bowled her a full-toss on the third delivery and the batter connected a boundary at backward square leg. She thought it was above the waist and took the special DRS which BCCI introduced in the Women’s Premier League.

“A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of ‘Timed Out’ (Player Review)," the WPL playing conditions said. “A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no-ball."

However, Jemimah’s review didn’t work in her favour as the DRS used the ball tracker to check the height of the ball through the ball-tracker which displayed the points of possible impact when the ball crosses Jemimah and where it would eventually end in the stumps.

The ball was dropping down and hitting the stumps in the tracker as the third umpire stayed with the on-field umpire’s call.

Kapp and Rodrigues gave the perfect finish to Delhi by hitting six fours and three sixes in the last five overs as the crowd was treated to an amazing batting performance from Delhi.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with the introduction of DRS for no-ball and wide balls in the WPL.

Meanwhile, A brilliant 162-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning followed by a strong finish from Kapp and Rodrigues propelled Delhi Capitals to a massive 223/2 in 20 overs.

While RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals as DC bowlers restricted them to 163/8.

Left-arm pacer Tara Norris became the first ever bowler to pick a five-fer in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, as which also helped Delhi Capitals to a comprehensive 60-run victory in their opening match of season.

