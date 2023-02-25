WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Unveil Their Jersey For Inaugural Season

Mumbai Indians have unveiled their jersey for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. The most successful franchise in Indian Premier League now wants to replicate the same with their women’s team in WPL. MI have retained the blue and gold in their jersey from the previous team kits in IPL.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter and share the jersey on Twitter, “here’s to sun, the sea, the blue-and-gold of Mumbai. Here’s to our first-ever #WPL jersey and all she brings. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe."

Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is owned by Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The group bought the Mumbai franchise of the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore, becoming the second-most expensive team to be bought in the team bidding organised by the BCCI.

Mumbai have a rich legacy in IPL with five title triumphs and they have assembled a good mix of players in the squad to replicate the same in Women’s Premier League. They have signed some star India players Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia while in the overseas list, MI have signed the likes of Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews to begin their quest for a WPL title in the inaugural season.

While the franchise has also started its training camp ahead of the first season which will begin on March 4 with Mumbai clashing against Gujarat Giants.

MI shared the video of their training session where head coach Charlotte Edwards spent time with the young players on the ground.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain, England’s Edwards has been right at the forefront of this modern-day cricket revolution. With the 2009 T20 World Cup, the 2009 ODI World Cup, three Ashes wins, an ICC Cricketer of the Year title, and a proper stamp of her presence on the game in her kitty, she turned to coaching after retirement in 2018.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

