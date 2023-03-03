WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Women's Premier League Live Telecast on TV and Online

Women’s Premier League is all set to take centerstage as the opening ceremony of the inaugural season will take place on Saturday, 5 March. WPL is expected to bring a much-needed revolution in women’s cricket as players from across the globe will take participate in the cash-rich league.

Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd splashed a whopping Rs 1,289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based franchise – the most anyone spent for buying one of the five WPL teams. The next highest on the list was Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd who bought Mumbai-based franchise for Rs 912.99 crore while Capri Global bought Lucknow for a sum of Rs 757 crore which turned out to be the least amount spent in the auction.

In the WPL 2023 Auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank to sign Smriti Mandhana for INR 3.4 crore - who became the most expensive player of the season.

Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani will perform in the opening ceremony of the WPL. While popular singer AP Dhillon will also take the stage for the big occasion. Ace musician Singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform the WPL anthem at DY Patil Stadium.

Check here, where and when to watch the Opening Ceremony

When is Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 04, 2023.

Where is Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4. The venue of the opening ceremony is DY Patil Stadium.

What time does Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will begin at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How to watch online live streaming of Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

