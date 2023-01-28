The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is expected to take place in March. The BCCI has already successfully organised the bidding of the WPL teams as Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad), Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd (Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd (Delhi) and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Ltd. (Lucknow) emerged victorious to get their hands on the franchises ahead of the inaugural season.

However, the BCCI is yet to make any announcement regarding the auction of women’s cricketers for the WPL 2023. News18 CricketNext has learnt that the WPL auction will take place in New Delhi on February 10 or 11.

Stars from all around the globe are expected to put their name up for the player auction alongside Indian cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur among others.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday revealed that the bidding for the women’s team for WPL broke the record of inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity," Shah tweeted.

“The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder," he added.

Meanwhile, Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd splashed a whopping Rs 1,289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based franchise - the most anyone spent for buying one of the five WPL teams. Next highest on the list was Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd who bought Mumbai-based franchise for Rs 912.99 crore while Capri Global bought Lucknow for a sum of Rs 757 crore which turned out to be the least amount spent in the auction.

