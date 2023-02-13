'Looking Forward to Contributing to Mumbai Indians the Same Way as the Men Have been Doing: Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to represent Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The Indian women’s team captain, whose name came out second on the marquee players’ list, had registered herself at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. It means that now both the men’s and women’s Indian captains will ply their trade with Mumbai Indians as the men’s side is obviously led by current India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Harmanpreet, who is currently in South Africa for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, opened up on her signing, hoping to have great support from the Mumbai fans.

“I have the opportunity to be part of the Mumbai Indians team and I hope you know we will make a good team and we’ll do what we are there to do," Harmanpreet told Jio Cinema.

Expressing her views on the inaugural season of the WPL, she said, “I think it’s a game changer for all of us because you know, we are going to experience this pressure for the first time and I’m very excited and at the same time, you know, this will entirely change women’s cricket, not only in India, or even in the world cricket. I think it’s a great initiative and we all are looking forward to that."

“Oh, well, we all are coming to Mumbai, and I hope we’ll get lots of support from Mumbai Indians and, you know, Indian fans are always been very great and we are really looking forward to it. We look forward to contributing to the Mumbai Indians the same way as the men have been doing," she added.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore. The second costliest Indian player so far is all-rounder Deepti Sharma who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore.

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry received a cool Rs 1.70 crore (USD 205,000) winning bid from RCB who also got New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine dirt cheap at base price of Rs 50 lakh. RCB has already exhausted Rs 5.60 crore out of Rs 12 crore purse and they need to get another 12 players with the rest of the Rs 6.40 crore to have a mandatory squad size of 15 players.

