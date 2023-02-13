Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit the paydirt in the Women’s Premier League Player Auction on Monday at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The star India cricketer was signed by the Mumbai franchise for an amount of Rs 1.80 crore as her base price was set for INR 50 Lakh.

Harmanpreet’s name came second at the auction as one of the marquee players which brought excitement to the auction ceremony as the franchises were engaged in a bidding war to sign the Indian captain.

It means that now both the men’s and women’s Indian captains will ply their trade with Mumbai Indians as the men’s side is obviously led by current India skipper Rohit Sharma.

The Indian skipper was briefly the second-most expensive Indian pick until Deepti Sharma surpassed her as she went to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crores.

Immediately after Harmanpreet was bought by Mumbai Indians, a video of the entire Indian team watching the auction live went viral on social media wherein she can be seen hugging and congratulating Smriti Mandhana as she was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering Rs 3.4 crore.

Harmanpreet, who is currently leading the Indian team in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa where the Women in Blue started their campaign on a high with a 7-wicket victory over Pakistan.

The 33-year-old made her international debut in 2009 against Pakistan and from there onwards, she has been a mainstay in the Indian team and took over the charge of T20I captaincy in 2016. Under her leadership, India played in the finals of 2020 T20 World Cup and Commonwealth Games 2022.

Recently, she led India to the Women’s Asia Cup title in 2022. In 147 T20Is, she has scored 2956 runs which also included a century.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in Indian Premier League history with five trophies placed in their cabinet. They will also look to replicate the same with the women’s franchise. Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami has been appointed as the mentor of the side, while former England women’s team captain Charlotte Edwards will take on the role of Head Coach.

