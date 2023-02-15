WPL 2023: RCB Rope in Ben Sawyer as Head Coach, Check Full List of Coaching Staff

After hogging the limelight at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped in the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh among others, the franchise finally revealed their head coach.

RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson revealed the complete coaching staff in a video shared by the franchise on Twitter.

Australian Ben Sawyer who is in charge of New Zealand’s women’s cricket team has been appointed as RCB’s head coach.

Apart from leading the New Zealand women at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the 45-year-old is also the head coach of The Hundred outfit Birmingham Phoenix.

Former Indian cricketer Malolan Rangarajan will be the assistant coach and head of scouting, while VR Vanitha has been roped in as the fielding coach and scout. Furthermore, Nagaland cricket association head coach RX Murali will serve in the capacity of batting coach.

Sawyer has an illustrious list of roles in his CV, having previously served as the head coach of Women’s Big Bash League outfit Sydney Sixers and he also worked as the assistant coach of the Australian women’s side previously.

Hesson, while making the announcement on Twitter, lauded Sawyer’s past record who has won numerous accolades with the Australian women’s side and the BBL title with Sydney, having been associated with women’s cricket for more than 20 years.

“He (Sawyer) has won three World Cups with Australia. A fast-bowling expert. He has also won the BBL titles with Sydney Sixers. He has made it to the finals of The Hundred as well," said RCB’s Director of Cricket operations.

Hesson continued, “He has been involved in women’s cricket for over 20 years, knows the women’s game inside out, knows the players very well. He has been thoroughly involved in our preparations leading up to the auction as well."

Apart from the illustrious names, Dr Harini will serve as the team manager and doctor for WPL 2023, Navnita Gautam will be the head athletic therapist, Huzefa Talib will be the strength and conditioning coach, Sabyasachi Sahoo has been roped in as head physio while Soumyadeep Pyne has been appointed as Head of Operations.

RCB had earlier appointed Sania Mirza as the team’s mentor for the tournament as they begin their title challenge against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5.

RCB’s squad for WPL 2023:

Smriti Mandhana (3.4 crore), Sophie Devine (50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (1.7 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (10 lakh), Indrani Roy (10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (35 lakh), Asha Shobana (10 lakh), Heather Knight (40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (30 lakh), Preeti Bose (30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Komal Zanzad (25 lakh), Megan Schutt (40 Lakh), Sahana Pawar (10 lakh)

