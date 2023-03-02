WPL 2023: RCB Unveil Their Team Jersey Ahead of Inaugural Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their jersey for women’s team ahead of the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League. The franchise retained the red and black colours from their men’s kit from the past. Team India stars Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur presented the new jersey.

“Introducing our Bold and Stylish kit for #WPL2023! A huge shout out to our title sponsor @KajariaCeramic, our principal sponsors Mia by Tanishq, @Dream11, Vega Beauty, Himalaya Face Care and @pumacricket #PlayBold #SheIsBold," RCB tweeted.

Meanwhile, RCB have already named Mandhana as their captain of the women’s franchise. Mandhana will have plenty of teammates with international experience in the ranks who would form a strong leadership group. Heather Knight and Sophie Devine are currently leading England and New Zealand respectively in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, while Dane Van Niekerk has led South Africa in the past. Ellyse Perry is also a proven captain at the franchise level, having led Sydney Sixers to consecutive WBBL titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

RCB broke the bank when Mandhana’s name came into the auction at the first number as they signed for her record INR 3.4 crore.

The 26-year-old Mumbaikar made his international debut in 2013 and was named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2018. She was also nominated in the top three for the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of The Year in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, legendary India tennis star Sania Mirza has recently been unveiled as RCB’s mentor after the WPL 2023 auction, and she will join a star-studded coaching setup led by head coach Ben Sawyer.

“It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonate with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement," Sania said on her appointment.

