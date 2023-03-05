WPL 2023: DC's Shafali Verma Takes Stunning Catch after Smashing RCB Bowlers

Shafali Verma pulled off a stunning bit of fielding to send back Sophie Devine off the bowling of Alice Capsey with a spectacular catch in the second match of the Women’s Premier Lague between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

With RCB skipper Smirit Mandhana, along with Devine, going guns at the Capitals bowlers, Shafali’s magical catch slowed down their chase of 223.

On the second ball of the fifth over, Capsey bowled a flighted delivery outside off as Devine looked to heave the ball over the in-field. She did not manage to get good enough contact as the ball went to mid-off, as Shafali dived forward to clutch the ball just before it hit the ground.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs as the third umpire deemed the catch to be legal after multiple viewings.

Earlier, the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84 off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Meg Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

The duo’s 162-run partnership ended in an equally dramatic manner, with both getting dismissed in the 15th over, with England off-spinner Heather Knight accounting for the two off the third and fifth deliveries of her second over.

Their departure off the third and fifth ball of the 15th over though did not slow the scoring rate, with Marizanne Kapp (40 not out) and young India player Jemimah Rodrigues (22 not out) helping the side cross the 200-run mark.

After the end of the innings, Shafali said that she was happy with way she batted and the total they managed to put on the board.

“I felt very happy, it was an excellent wicket to bat. I was a bit nervous at the start. The experience of playing with Lanning was good, she’s a good friend of mine and she told me to be responsible with the bat. We just wanted to play good shots and play according to our strength. You feel happy when you get to a landmark, yes, happy with the total," she told the broadcaster.

