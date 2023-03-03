WPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Paltan Wish Mumbai Indians Women Ahead of Inaugural Season

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to kick off on Saturday, March 4. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will square up in the opening match of the WPL 2023. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, the Mumbai Indians women cricketers received best wishes from the members of the franchise’s men’s side. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Suryakumar Yadav wished the Mumbai Indians women cricketers good luck ahead of the first match.

The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians franchise also shared a video in which, cricketers, including Rohit, Surya, Ishan Kishan and others, could be heard sharing their heart-warming messages for the women players. “No support like the One Family support. Wishes from the best, for the best," the tweet read.

“Women’s Premier League is here. And I am quite keen to see how the season unfolds. Specially for the Mumbai Indians, who have done extremely well in the auction, getting some amazing players and they have got really good support staff as well. Just want to wish them the very best for the season. I hope they can go on to achieve something really really special this season," Mumbai Indians men’s team skipper Rohit Sharma was heard saying in the video. Other Mumbai Indians cricketers like- Dewald Brevis and Tim David, were also seen in the video rooting for the franchise’s women’s side.

The clip soon went viral garnering more than 12,000 views on Twitter. Fans and followers of the game did not waste the opportunity to show their support for Mumbai Indians’ women side.

“All the best to our women’s team Mumbai Indians and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur," wrote one Twitter user.

Another social media user commented, “All MI team members, thanks for your support to the women’s team."

“All the best Mumbai Indians women’s team," commented a certain Twitter user.

Star India batter Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as Mumbai Indians’ skipper for the first season of the WPL. The Mumbai Indians team management had signed the team India skipper for an amount of Rs 1.8 crore at the WPL auction, held in Mumbai last month.

All matches in WPL 2023 will be played at two venues in Mumbai- Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. The summit clash will take place on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

