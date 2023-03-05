Home » Cricket Home » News » WPL 2023: Sensational Shafali, Five-star Norris Guide Delhi Capitals to 60-run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL 2023: Sensational Shafali, Five-star Norris Guide Delhi Capitals to 60-run Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning starred with the bat as Tara Norris picked a five-wicket haul to help Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in the Women's Premier League

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 19:24 IST

Mumbai, India

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (BCCI)
WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (BCCI)

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties, while left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their Women’s Premier League opener, here on Sunday.

Norris destroyed the RCB lineup, returning figures of 5/29 after Delhi Capitals had put up an imposing 223 for two at the Brabourne Stadium.

WPL 2023: RCB v DC - Highlights

Norris dislodged the RCB middle order, picking up the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja.



Alice Capsey too chipped in with the wickets of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals Fielded 5 Overseas Players Against RCB Despite 4-Player Limit in Rules, Here’s How

Ellyse, Heather, Smriti and unbeaten Meghan Schutt led the battle for RCB with the bat but the target ended up being a bit too much.

Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs.

Earlier, thanks to opener Shafali and Australian skipper Lanning’s fine knocks of 84 and 72 runs respectively, DC posted WPL’s second successive 200-plus score. Mumbai Indians notched 207 for five before bowling Gujarat Giants out for 64 in the inaugural WPL fixture on Saturday.

While the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84-run knock, which came off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 balls (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

The duo’s 162-run partnership ended in an equally dramatic manner, with both getting dismissed in the 15th over, with England off-spinner Heather Knight accounting for the two off the third and fifth deliveries of her second over.

ALSO READ | Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning Storm Helps DC Become First Team to Record Century Partnership in Both IPL and WPL

Their departure off the third and fifth ball of the 15th over though did not slow the scoring rate, with Marizanne Kapp (39 not out) and young India player Jemimah Rodrigues (22 not out) helping the side cross the 200-run mark.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 223/2 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 72, Shafali Verma 84, Marizanne Kapp 40 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 22 not out; Heather Knight 2/40).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Ellyse Perry 31; Tara Norris 5/29).

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: March 05, 2023, 19:20 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 19:24 IST
