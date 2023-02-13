Home » Cricket Home » News » WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Becomes 1st Player to be Sold at Players' Auction, Joins RCB for Rs 3.40 Crore

WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Becomes 1st Player to be Sold at Players' Auction, Joins RCB for Rs 3.40 Crore

WPL 2023 Players' Auction: Smriti Mandhana was signed by the RCB for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 15:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Smriti Mandhana hit the pay dirt in WPL 2023 Auction (AFP Image)
Smriti Mandhana hit the pay dirt in WPL 2023 Auction (AFP Image)

Flamboyant India opener Smriti Mandhana broke the bank in the inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction on Monday in Mumbai. Mandhana, who was part of the first set of players, caused a bidding war as the franchises tried their best to get her on their side for the first season of WPL which is expected to bring a new revolution in women’s cricket. Mandhana was signed by the Bangalore franchise for a whopping Rs 3.40 crore.

The left-handed opener has been the consistent performer at the top for India in the past few years. She has already won several matches for the Women in Blue on her own in the shortest format of the game.

The 26-year-old Mumbaikar made his international debut in 2013 and was named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year in 2018. She was also nominated in the top three for the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of The Year in 2021 and 2022.

The southpaw has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is so far in her career which includes 20 centuries. Mandhana also brought a leadership quality on the table as she has already led the Indian team on several occasions in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur.

first published: February 13, 2023, 14:52 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 15:09 IST
