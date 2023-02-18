WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Named RCB Women’s Captain, Kohli & Du Plessis React - WATCH

Smriti Mandhana has been named RCB Women’s team’s captain ahead of the maiden season of the Women’s Premier League. The 26-year-old was the most expensive buy at the inaugural WPL auction.

Currently, the vice-captain of the Indian Women’s team participating in the Women’s T20 World Cup, Mandhana has previously led the national team on 11 occasions. India have won all of the last 5 games in which Mandhana has captained the team.

The announcement came from two people whose names are at the forefront of RCB’s leadership group.

Former Skipper Virat Kohli who dons the Number 18 for the men’s team said, “Now it’s time for another Number 18 to lead a very special RCB team in the Women’s Premier League. Yes, we are talking about Smriti Mandhana. Go well Smriti, you will have the support of the best team and the best fans in the World."

RCB men’s team’s captain Faf du Plessis further added, “I’m very confident that our women’s captain has all the attributes to lead RCB. All the very best, Smriti Mandhana. See you at the games."

The newly-appointed captain of the Women’s team had a few words. “I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m looking forward to receiving all the love and support from your fans, who I’m told are the best in the world. And I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL," said the left-handed opener.

Mandhana will have plenty of teammates with international experience in the ranks who would form a strong leadership group. Heather Knight and Sophie Devine are currently leading England and New Zealand respectively in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, while Dane Van Niekerk has led South Africa in the past. Ellyse Perry is also a proven captain at the franchise level, having led Sydney Sixers to consecutive WBBL titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

