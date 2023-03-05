WPL 2023: Stand-in Skipper Sneh Rana Elects to Bat Against UP Warriorz; Injured Mooney Misses out For Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Beth Mooney, who led Gujarat Giants in the opening match, missed out on Sunday after failing to recover from the knee injury she sustained against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat made three changes to their XI after a crushing defeat in the tournament opener on Saturday. Sophia Dunkley, Kim Garth and Sushma Verma got a chance in the XI as the team will look to bounce back in the tournament soon.

Stand-in skipper Rana suggested that they have assessed the errors they committed in the first match and will try to rectify them against UP Warriorz.

“We are waiting for that (update on Mooney’s injury) from the physio. We are going to bat first. It’s a used pitch. We have three changes in the team. Dunkley, Monika and Kim come in. We have discussed a lot of things, looking forward to this game. Need to come stronger," she said at the toss.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy suggested that she is a bit more nervous than her players before their first game of the season. While she also stated that Shabnim Ismail didn’t get a chance in the XI as the team went for an extra spinner.

“We would like to have a bat, every team is batting first and posting good scores. The girls are excited to be here, I am a bit nervous. Representing UP Warriorz with pride. It’s been amazing to watch. The excitement levels have been amazing, great to see the fans coming and supporting us. We have had to make a few tough decisions. Have some quality spinners in our attack," the Aussie said.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

