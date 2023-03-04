Home » Cricket Home » News » WPL 2023: Tournament Opener Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Rescheduled - Check Out New Timings

The face-off will now start at 8 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the toss set to take place at 7.30 pm. The opening ceremony, to be held before the tournament opener, will begin at 6:25 pm

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 14:25 IST

Mumbai, India

The BCCI on Saturday announced that the opening clash of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians Women has been rescheduled. The face-off will now start at 8 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, with the toss set to take place at 7.30 pm. The opening ceremony, to be held before the tournament opener, will begin at 6:25 pm.

“The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST," the BCCI release stated.

“The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST.

“Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," it added.

The tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.

The WPL will not just be about the creme-de-la-creme of world cricket with huge pay packets and reputations to play for but also for someone like Sneha Deepthi, who would like to prove that motherhood hasn’t robbed her of the passion to play elite sport.

first published: March 04, 2023, 14:13 IST
last updated: March 04, 2023, 14:25 IST
