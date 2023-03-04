Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Captains Unveil WPL Trophy Ahead of Opening Match

The trophy of inaugural season of Women’s Premier League was unveiled by the captains of five franchises - Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) on Saturday.

The five skippers took over the stage after the opening ceremony as the several BCCI official including Roger Binny (President), Jay Shah (Secretary), Arun Dhumal (IPL Chairman) and Rajeev Shukla (Vice-President) were also present at the stage.

In the opening ceremony of WPL 2023, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani opened the show with a dance performance on her hit songs, which was followed by another electrifying performance from Kriti Sanon. While the final act of the opening ceremony was performed by singing sensation AP Dhillon.

The trio was also present on the stage when the five captains uncovered the WPL 2023 trophy.

The biggest revolution in women’s cricket begins Saturday as Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the season. MI, who are most successful team in IPL history, will look to start the WPL on a high note under Harmanpreet Kaur’s captaincy. Mumbai have assembled a star-studded squad for the inaugural season by signing the likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon and Pooja Vastrakar.

Gujarat Giants, captained by champion Australian batter Beth Mooney, consists of Indian stars Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana also the team’s vice-captain and the experienced Sushma Verma.

The inaugural edition of the T20 league some would argue was long overdue will feature a total of five teams and 87 players, with girls as young as a little above 15 set to ply their trade with and against some the best in the world.

The competition consists of an overall 21 matches including two knockout games, and will be played across two venues in Mumbai, with the iconic Brabourne Stadium being the other.

