WPL 2023, UP Warriorz Squad Details: Full List of Players And All You Need to Know

UP Warriorz will be led by Australia superstar Alyssa Healy during the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League 2023. Here’s a look at their squad members.

Alyssa Healy | Australia

Age: 32 years

Place of Birth: Gold Coast, Queensland

Playing Role: Right-handed Batter and Wicketkeeper

Profile:

Alyssa Healy has been appointed as the captain of the UP Warriorz for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. Even though a significant portion of the Indian fans preferred Deepti Sharma in the leadership role, the franchise showed faith in Healy. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter previously led the Sydney Sixers Women in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in eight matches, among which they emerged victorious on four occasions. She also served as the skipper of the Australian women’s team in four T20 Internationals during the India tour last year and managed to record three victories.

Australia has certainly been the most dominant side in women’s cricket with Alyssa Healy being a crucial component of the unit. Looking at his recent assignment, Healy played a pivotal role in his country lifting the coveted T20 Women’s World Cup title for the record-extending sixth time. Though she failed to produce anything special in the knockout stage, the Aussie opener notched up two half-centuries during the group league.

Since making her T20I debut in the Australian outfit in 2010, Alyssa Healy has come a long way in building her stature as one of the most destructive batters in the women’s cricket circuit. Though she could not pull off a promising start to her career, Healdy has taken her game to another level since being named Australia’s permanent opener. A perfect combination of class and aggressiveness, Healy has an impressive record in 20-over cricket. Her 148-run knock against Sri Lanka during a 2019 T20I in Sydney is still the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper in the shortest format.

Alyssa Healy Stats in T20s: (Last 12 months)

Looking at her stats in the 20-over format over the past 12 months, Alyssa Healy has played 18 T20Is in the Australian colours and has recorded a total of 353 runs at a batting average of 27.15. In the previous edition of the WBBL, Healy featured in 15 games for the Sydney Sixers and made 330 runs in total. She also smashed a commanding century against Perth Scorchers in Melbourne, scoring 107 runs.

Deepti Sharma | India

Age- 25

Place of Birth- Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Role- All-rounder

Profile

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been named as the vice-captain of the UP Warriorz franchise for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Deepti was roped in by UP Warriorz for an amount of Rs 2.6 crore. Deepti, who will serve as Alyssa Healy’s deputy in the WPL, has been one of the very few Indian cricketers to have featured in global franchise-based competitions. In international cricket, Deepti had made her debut against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format in November 2014 at the age of 17. Deepti made her T20 debut against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016. In Tests, Deepti represented India for the first time against England in June 2021. She was honoured with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for Best Domestic Senior Women’s Cricket by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in June 2018.

Deepti has been part of Western Storm (Super League), Sydney Thunder (WBBL), London Spirit (both The Hundred) and Birmingham Phoenix in various global franchise-based competitions. She represented the Trailblazers and Velocity in the Indian domestic Women’s T20 Challenge. Deepti, with 13 wickets in her kitty, emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup as India lifted the trophy last year.

Deepti and Poonam Raut had stitched a record partnership of 320 runs against South Africa on May 15, 2017. This was the first-ever 300-plus partnership in women’s ODI cricket history. In her first match of the WPL, Deepti will be in action against Gujarat Giants on March 5.

In T20Is, she has so far registered 941 runs and 102 wickets after playing 92 matches. The year 2022 has been a memorable one for Deepti Sharma. She had jumped three spots to claim her career-best third spot in the Women’s T20I bowler’s rankings. Deepti had also achieved the third spot in the all-rounder’s standings as well during last year’s Women’s T20 Asia Cup. Previously, she had first achieved the third spot in bowler’s standings in 2019.

Deepti rose to prominence after pulling off a sublime knock of 188 against Ireland in an ODI match in May 2017. It is currently the third-highest individual score in women’s ODIs. In the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, she picked up six wickets in five matches.

Parshavi Chopra | India

Age- 16

Place of Birth- Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

Role- Bowling All-rounder

Profile

India leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra was born on May 10, 2006, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Parshavi’s father and grandfather have played competitive cricket at zonal levels. Parshavi joined the Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) in Noida to hone her skills. The teenager was named in the India U-19 women’s cricket team for a T20I series against New Zealand in November last year. She rose to prominence after displaying a terrific bowling performance in the inaugural edition of the T20 ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup 2023. The Uttar Pradesh-born bowling all-rounder registered 11 scalps in the tournament to emerge as India’s highest wicket-taker. Overall, she was the second-highest wicket-taker of the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Australia’s Maggie Clark claimed the top spot on the list with 12 wickets to her name. Parshavi was also named in the high-profile ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup team of the tournament. Parshavi’s brilliance with the ball paid off during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction earlier this month after she secured a contract. The UP Warriorz side roped in the teenager for Rs 10 lakh. Parshavi has represented her state regularly in U-19 cricket in the past few seasons. In her first match of the WPL, Parshavi will be in action against Gujarat Giants on March 5. UP Warriorz will be led by Alyssa Healy in the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Parshavi Chopra had kicked off her ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign slowly after bagging just two wickets in the first three matches. She eventually scalped nine more wickets in the last three games. She picked up two crucial wickets in the final as England could only manage to score 68.

Tahila McGrath | Australia

Age: 27 years

Place of Birth: Adelaide, Australia

Playing Role: Right-handed batter; Right-arm medium pacer

One of the top power hitters in women’s cricket, Tahila McGrath is set to represent UP Warriorz in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The franchise signed the Australian cricketer for a whopping price of Rs 1.4 crore in the WPL auction. McGrath, who is currently the top batter in ICC’s Women’s T20I rankings, will play under the captaincy of her national teammate Alyssa Healy.

McGrath made her international debut in the ODI format in 2016 and went on to announce herself as one of the finest cricketers in the shortest format. She made her maiden T20I appearance in the Australian outfit in 2021 against India during a home series. McGrath has also donned the whites for the country in three Tests so far. Apart from batting, she is also capable of taking on major responsibilities with the ball in the middle overs.

McGrath was part of the Australian side which lifted the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier in February. During the tournament, she played a match-winning inning against hosts South Africa in their last group-league game, scoring 57 runs off 33 balls at a notable strike rate of 172.72. Her blazing knock was decorated with as many as ten boundaries.

McGrath is surely well acquainted with the Indian conditions. She was a member of the Australian squad that travelled to the country in December last year to play a five-match T20I series. In the first two matches of the tour, McGrath notched up a couple of unbeaten knocks at Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Academy, scoring 40 and 70. Owing to his red-hot form in 2022, the ICC honoured McGrath with the Women’s T20I Cricketer of The Year award.

Stats

Tahila McGrath has appeared in 27 T20Is so far and has piled up a total of 615 runs at an exceptional batting average of 61.50. She has got five T20I half-centuries under her belt. Looking at her career in 2022, McGrath featured in 16 T20Is for Australia and amassed 435 runs including four 50-plus scores.

Sophie Ecclestone | England

Age- 23

Place of Birth- Chester, England

Role- Bowler

Profile

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the joint-seventh-most expensive cricketer at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction after she was signed by UP Warriorz franchise. The UP Warriorz side had roped her in for an amount of Rs 1.8 crore. Ecclestone, just at the age of 16, made her top-level debut while playing for Lancashire in Division 1 of the Women’s County Championship. Ecclestone had earned her first England cap at the age of 17. In international cricket, Ecclestone made her debut during a T20I match against Pakistan in July 2016. Three months later, she represented England for the first time in ODIs in a match against West Indies. Ecclestone made her Test debut against Australia in Ashes in November 2017. She emerged as the No.1 T20I bowler in global rankings just at the age of 20. In franchise cricket, Ecclestone currently represents Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). She had also taken part in The Hundred competition for the Manchester Originals. The year 2022 proved to be a memorable one for the 23-year-old English spinner. Ecclestone emerged as the highest wicket-taker in a calendar year in the history of women’s cricket in 2022. She achieved this feat after bagging the 56th international wicket during a T20I match against West Indies in December last year. Ecclestone, with her brilliant power-hitting skills, is expected contribute significantly with the bat for UP Warriorz in the lower order. Ecclestone finished the latest T20 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. After playing five matches, she picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.15.

In T20Is, Sophie Ecclestone has so far picked up 97 wickets after donning the England jersey 70 times. In ODIs, Ecclestone has 87 wickets to her name.

Shweta Sehrawat | India

Age: 19 years

Place of birth: New Delhi, India

Playing Role: Right-handed batter (Opener)

Profile

There were certainly a few who could anticipate Shweta Sehrawat’s sky-high form in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. During the competition, the Indian opener spitted fire with her willow on a number of occasions, sailing her team towards victory. Coming off as the champions of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Sehrawat was predicted to gain big in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. She lived up to the expectations and became the second most expensive uncapped player after UP Warriorz signed the 19-year-old for Rs 40 lakh.

Shweta Sehrawat served as the vice-captain of the Indian U19 women’s team during the T20 World Cup. The youngster played a pivotal role in India’s historic triumph, playing match-winning knocks on several occasions. Sehrawat opened her account with an unbeaten 92 against South Africa in her very first appearance of the tournament. Since then, there was no turning back for the Delhi girl.

Sehrawat continued the same rich vein of form during the rest of the group stage, scoring 74 against UAE and 31 against Scotland. Though she looked out of rhythm in the Super Six round, Sehrawat went all guns blazing in the semi-final against New Zealand. The Indian opener played a match-winning 61-run knock, which consisted of 10 boundaries. Following her remarkable batting in the event, Sehrawat was included in the Team of the Tournament alongside her teammates Shafali Verma and Parshavi Chopra.

Stats

Shweta Sehrawat enjoyed the form of her life in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. She notched 297 runs at an impressive batting average of 99. Throughout the campaign, she smashed as many as three half-centuries with her highest score being 92.

Shabnim Ismail | South Africa

Age- 34

Place of Birth- Cape Town, South Africa

Role- Bowler

Profile

South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail will be representing the UP Warriorz franchise in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), slated to start from March 4. The 34-year-old was roped in by the UP Warriorz side for Rs 1 crore at the WPL auction. Ismail made her international debut in January 2007 during an ODI match against Pakistan. In July 2007, Ismail represented South Africa for the first time in Tests. This remains the solitary Test match of her career. One month later, Ismail made her T20I debut as well. Ismail did not take too much time to prove her mettle in international cricket. She soon emerged as South Africa’s all-time highest wicket-taker in the international circuit. The Cape Town-born finds herself at the second spot on the list of leading wicket-takers in women’s ODI. In 2015, Ismail was nominated for her country’s Sportswoman of the Year. Ismail had represented Melbourne Renegades in her debut season in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in the 2015-16 season. She could only play two matches that season but Ismail impressed with terrific figures of 3/10 on her debut against Melbourne Stars. She had also been a part of the Sydney Thunder Women franchise in the WBBL. Ismail has till now featured in all the T20 World Cup editions since the inception of the competition in 2009. Ismail became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup. She achieved this incredible feat during the summit clash against Australia in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup. After taking part in eight editions of the T20 World Cup, Ismail has till now managed to claim 43 wickets in the history of the tournament.

Shabnim Ismail has 191 ODI wickets to her name. In T20Is, she has so far picked up 123 wickets. Shabnim had ended the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup outing with eight wickets in her kitty.

Lauren Bell | England

Age: 22 years

Place of Birth: Swindon, Wiltshire

Playing Role: Right-arm pacer

Profile

Lauren Bell is all set to feature in the first edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz. The franchise signed the English pacer for an amount of Rs 30 lakh. Bell made her debut in international cricket owing to her red-hot form in England’s domestic circuit. She kicked off her cricketing career with the local club Hungerford Cricket Club at the age of 14. She was given the opportunity to compete in the Super League Women’s division in 2018 as a member of the Southern Vipers. Though she rose to fame in the Vipers’ colours, Bell has also played domestic cricket as a part of Southern Brave and Berkshire sides.

Bell cemented her status as one of England’s most promising fast bowlers after Southern Vipers defeated Loughborough Lightning in the 2019 Kia Super League semifinals, in which the right-arm pacer stole the show. Even though she received some harsh treatment in the tournament final, her impression as a gifted seamer continued since that year. Owing to her commendable performance in domestic cricket, Bell earned her maiden national call-up in July 2022 during an ODI series against South Africa on home soil. She made her T20I debut for England later in September that year against India. She has also played a single Test match, representing her country.

Stats

Lauren Bell has played 9 T20Is so far in England colours and has fetched a total of 12 wickets. Her best spell in the shortest format came during a West Indies tour in December last year. Bell wrapped up the fourth T20I of the series with 4 wickets while conceding just 12 runs in 3 overs. In addition, she has a 30-plus bowling average in both ODIs and Tests.

Grace Harris | Australia

Age- 29

Place of Birth- Queensland, Australia

Role- All-rounder

Profile

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris was bought by Women’s Premier League side UP Warriorz for Rs 75 lakh at the recent WPL auction. Grace is a big-hitting batter and usually bats at the top of the order. Her ability to chip in with a few overs of right-arm off-spin makes her a valuable asset for UP Warriorz. Grace is widely known as one of the most exciting domestic cricketers in Australia’s domestic circuit.

Her big breakthrough came when she was included in the Australian squad for the 2015 Ashes series in the place of injured Delissa Kimmince. Grace made making her international debut for Australia against Ireland in a three-match T20I series. She proved her class in her debut series itself and emerged as an explosive top-order batter and more than a handy bowler.

But Grace Harris soon fell off the radar of the national selectors and was limited to her state cricket set-up in Queensland. Grace went on to win the Women’s National Cricket League with Queensland in 2020-21.

Furthermore, Grace Harris continued to make her mark for Women’s Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat. She played a major role in the Brisbane Heat winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020. In fact, Grace holds the record for smashing the fastest century of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), and the second-fastest in all women’s Twenty20 games. In 102 WBBL games, Grace has scored 2076 runs at a decent strike rate of 123.79.

After a long five-and-a-half years Grace was rewarded by the selectors for her consistency. She made a return to the national squad ahead of the 2022 Ashes.

Soppadhandhi Yashasri

Age- 19

Place of Birth- Hyderabad

Role- Bowling all-rounder

India’s U-19 T20 World Cup-winning pacer Soppadhandhi Yashasri will be donning the UP Warriorz jersey in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The teenage sensation was roped in by the UP Warriorz franchise at her base price of Rs 10.0 lakh. Yashasri was initially not a part of India’s 15-member U-19 World Cup squad. Needless to say, the development came as a shock to Yashasri, who has played for Hyderabad’s women’s team on a regular basis. But she did not give up. A terrific performance in domestic cricket helped her in securing a spot in the India U-19 squad for the bilaterals against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup. Yashasri did not disappoint the selectors. The teenage pacer picked up four wickets in two matches in that series to prove her mettle. Yashasri was eventually named as a replacement for the injured Hurley Gala in the India U-19 squad for the T20 World Cup. The right-arm fast bowler took part in one World Cup match in South Africa last month. Yashasri conceded 22 runs after bowling two overs in that game against Scotland. In the first season of WPL, she will be sharing the dressing room with experienced players like- Alyssa Healy and South Africa legend Shabnim Ismail and Yashasri would hope to make full use of this opportunity to improve her gameplay.

From being a standby player to emerging as India’s U-19 T20 World Cup-winning player- it has certainly been an incredible journey for Soppadhandhi Yashasri. The bilateral series against South Africa earlier this in year January proved to be a turning point in her career.

Devika Vaidya

Age- 25

Place of Birth- Pune, Maharashtra

Role- All-rounder

Profile

Indian international cricketer Devika Vaidya will represent the UP Warriorz franchise in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 season. The leg-spinning all-rounder was signed by UP Warriorz for an amount of Rs 1.4 crore. The 25-year-old was registered at a base price of Rs 40 lakh. UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals were involved in an intense bidding war to land Devika. UP Warriorz eventually succeeded in acquiring the services of the Pune-born cricketer. In international cricket, Devika made her debut at the age of 17. She played her first international match against South Africa during a T20I game in November 2014. Two years later, she donned the India jersey for the first time in ODIs. Devika had made her ODI debut against West Indies and she had emerged as India’s second-highest scorer in that contest. Devika had notched her solitary international half-century in February 2017 against Sri Lanka. She pulled off a scintillating knock of 89 in that game to guide India to a comfortable 114-run triumph. Devika was, quite rightfully, adjudged Player of the Match in that encounter after showcasing her brilliant all-around prowess. She had conceded nine runs after bowling two overs against Sri Lanka. As a captain, she led India Blue to the U-23 Challenger Trophy title in Nagpur. She also took part in the Women’s T20 Challenge for Velocity. Devika made an epic comeback to the Indian women’s cricket team last year after a hiatus of eight years. Devika scripted her comeback during the five-match T20I series against Australia in 2022. She had also taken part in the Women’s T20 World Cup last month.

After playing nine ODIs, Devika Vaidya has 169 runs and six wickets to her name. In T20Is, she has so far managed to claim 89 runs and six wickets after representing 13 times.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad | India

Age: 31 years

Place of Birth: Karnataka, India

Playing Role: Left-arm spinner

Profile

Spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, a consistent figure in the Indian women’s cricket circuit, is set to represent UP Warriorz in the opening edition of the Women’s Premier League. The franchise acquired Rajeshwari for Rs 40 crore on the auction day. The Karnataka bowler, alongside her national teammate Deepti Sharma, is expected to build the spin bowling attack for the UP Warriorz. Rajeshwari has previously participated in the Women’s T20 Challenge, in which she represented Supernovas in the 2018 season before joining Trailblazers in 2019.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad kicked off her cricketing career for Karnataka Women. After enjoying some successful seasons in domestic competitions, she earned her maiden call-up to don the national kit in 2014 when Sri Lanka toured India for a limited-over series. Rajeshwari, in her first ODI appearance, went on to pick up two wickets. Owing to her commendable performance, the spinner got the opportunity to feature in the first T20I of the same series. She wrapped up the game as India’s highest wicket-taker, fetching three scalps in four overs. Rajeshwari has also sported the whites for India in two Tests.

Rajeshwari unquestionably ranks among a few Indian cricketers who are equally comfortable in both ODIs and T20Is. She is now just 1 wicket shy of breaching the 100-wicket mark in the longer format. The veteran spinner has always come in handy against Australia and has 15 wickets against the reigning world champions. Hence, apart from her mystic bowling, Rajeshwari’s rich experience will bring some additional strength to UP Warriorz in the WPL.

Stats:

In 55 T20Is for India, Rajeshwari Gaikwad has got 58 wickets in her kitty at an average of 19.63. Her best bowling figure in the shortest format is 3-9. Looking at her performance in the Women’s T20 Challenge, Rajeshwari has grabbed 8 wickets, combining her spells with Supernovas and Trailblazers.

Anjali Sarvani |India

Age- 25

Place of Birth- Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh

Role- bowler

Profile

Anjali Sarvani will play for UP Warriorz in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The UP Warriorz franchise signed Anjali for Rs 55 lakh. Gujarat Giants were also eager to rope in the Andhra Pradesh-born pacer but they could not outbid UP Warriorz at the WPL auction held in Mumbai last month. Anjali made her international debut in December last year during a T20I match against Australia. Anjali was interested in athletics initially but the situation changed rapidly after she did well during a one-month cricket camp. Being a sprinter previously, choosing fast bowling appeared to be an obvious choice for Anjali. Since then there has been no looking back for the 25-year-old pacer. Anjali proved her mettle in Andhra cricket and she was soon named in India B side for the quadrangular series comprising India A, Thailand and Bangladesh. Anjali excelled in the 2019-20 domestic season after claiming 20 wickets in seven matches for Andhra Pradesh. Later, she joined the Railways team in domestic cricket. The move did pay off. She emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the senior inter-zonal T20. Anjali also played a key role in helping Railways and Central Zone to win one title each. In international cricket, Anjali scripted her best figures in a T20I match against Australia in December last year. She had claimed two wickets in that game after conceding 34 runs in her four overs. Her terrific bowling show, however, proved to be futile, as India had to suffer a 21-run defeat in the contest.

After playing six matches in T20Is, Anjali Sarvani has three wickets to her name.

Simran Shaikh

Age: 21 years

Place of Birth: Mumbai, India

Playing Role: Right-handed batter

Mumbai’s Simran Shaikh might enter the Women’s Premier League auction with the least expectations. The franchises also seemed not quite interested in signing the 20-year-old in the initial phase. But finally, UP Warriorz placed the opening bid for her and roped her in for a base price of Rs 10 lakh. Simran has yet to make her debut for the Indian cricket team. She has now been preparing herself for the upcoming major challenges and has represented Mumbai Women’s and India Women’s C teams in domestic cricket.

Simran grew up playing cricket with boys in her neighbourhood and began to participate in tennis-ball tournaments from the age of 13. Making up her mind to pursue a career in the sport, she kickstarted professional training at the Rumde Cricket Academy, under coach Ajay Yadav. She got selected for the Mumbai Under-19 women’s team while attending a training camp at Shivaji Park.

After putting up some commanding performance for the U19 side, Simran earned a call-up for the Mumbai senior team. She has played a number of memorable knocks so far in first-class cricket, especially in the shortest format. The 21-year-old cricketer featured in the 2022 President’s Cup T20 Women’s League for Mumbai Thunders and played a blazing 74-run innings off 54 deliveries against Mumbai Warriors. For the India C team, Simran smashed 97 runs in 86 balls against Rajasthan in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy last year.

Stats:

Simran Shaikh has appeared in 56 domestic games for different teams in her career, racking up 1,106 runs at an impressive batting average of 39.50. She has also maintained a noteworthy strike rate of 204.81. The youngster is also known to be an electric fielder and has 25 catches to her name in first-class cricket.

Simran Shaikh has appeared in 56 domestic games for different teams in her career, racking up 1,106 runs at an impressive batting average of 39.50. She has also maintained a noteworthy strike rate of 204.81. The youngster is also known to be an electric fielder and has 25 catches to her name in first-class cricket.

Kiran Prabhu Navgire | India

Age: 27 years

Place of Birth: Maharashtra, India

Playing Role: Right-handed batter

Profile

Kiran Prabhu Navgire might be a little-known name in the Indian women’s cricket circuit. But people who are aware of her domestic career can certainly tell about her role in UP Warriorz’s middle order in the Women’s Premier Lague. The Warriorz roped Kiran into the squad at a comparatively less value, signing the Maharashtra-born cricketer at her base price of Rs 30 lakh. Featured in the Women’s T20 Challenge last year, Kiran has already got familiar with the scenario in a franchise competition, which can help her on the bigger stage like the WPL.

Before donning the Indian kit, Kiran had enjoyed tremendous form for her local team Nagaland in various domestic tournaments. She hogged the limelight after playing a blazing knock during a domestic T20 clash against Arunachal Pradesh. The right-handed batter smashed 162 runs off just 76 deliveries, becoming the first Indian to notch up a 150-plus score in the shortest format.

Kiran also demonstrated his quality In the Women’s T20 Challenge, in which she registered a 34-ball 69 against Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers. However, all her efforts went in vain as Velocity eventually fell 16 runs short of the target. Following that remarkable innings, Kiran earned her maiden T20I call-up for India and played her first-ever international match against England on home soil. However, she failed to make the most out of the given opportunity. Hence, the WPL will be a platform for the 27-year-old batter, who is still waiting to wear the Blue jersey in other formats.

Stats:

Kiran Prabhu Navgire has made 6 international appearances so far and has managed just 17 runs with her best score being 10. In the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge, she scored 69 runs in total, having got the opportunity to bat in two innings.

Laxmi Yadav | India

Age- 25

Place of Birth- Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Role- wicketkeeper-batter

Profile

Indian uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Laxmi Yadav will take part in the first edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the UP Warriorz franchise. Yadav was signed by the UP Warriorz management at her base price of Rs 10 lakh. Laxmi had emerged as the 15th signing of UP Warriorz at the first-ever WPL auction held in Mumbai last month. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter represents Delhi women’s side in domestic cricket. In the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, she had played a fine knock of unbeaten 55 against Maharashtra Women in November 2021. However, the Uttar Pradesh-born player’s brilliance with the bat had gone in vain as her side had to face a defeat in that encounter. Laxmi had taken part in the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy in 2021 as well. In that competition, Laxmi had represented the India A Women side. Laxmi is now expected to play a crucial role with the bat in the middle order for UP Warriorz in WPL 2023.

