WPL 2023: Will Captain Beth Mooney be Available For Gujarat Giants' 2nd Match Today?

Australia star Beth Mooney’s and Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 began on a disastrous note with a humiliating 143-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the opening match on Saturday night. Mooney was assisted off the field after seemingly hurting her knee while taking a run in an unsuccessful chase at the DY Patil Stadium.

It was a horror show from Gujarat Giants as they folded for 64 runs after Mumbai Indians stormed to a mammoth 207/5 following a glitzy opening ceremony for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League.

Reportedly, Mooney was taken to a hospital in an ambulance following the mishap and with Gujarat Giants set to face UP Warriorz later tonight, her participation remains doubtful.

During a post-match interaction with the media, Gujarat Giants vice-captain Sneh Rana said the physio is yet to ascertain the injury. “It is yet to be updated by the physio," Rana said.

Rana said the team was guilty of committing several mistakes and said they will work on them. “The atmosphere was a lot different and it was a big match for a lot of people. We have a lot of players from the domestic circuit. Yes, fielding played a major role in today’s match and I think it is a learning (experience) for all of us. There are some who soak in the atmosphere quickly, but some others take their time," she said.

“We will speak about the mistakes that we made after this game. But we have given a clear message to all the players that they need to keep their heads high all the time. The tournament has just begun now, we need to cheer up. We will come back stronger," she added.

Rana was full of praise of Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur who blazed away to a blistering half-century. “She played incredibly well, I think for the past few series she has been in great form. This is a great thing for Indian cricket. The way she showcased her class today, the way she played a captain’s innings, it was brilliant," Rana said.

