WPL Auction 2023: Complete List of High Profile Names Who Went Unsold

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction 2023 took place in Mumbai on February 13, Monday with an astonishing 409 players going under the hammer.

While Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive player in WPL 2023 auction after RCB shelled out Rs 3.4 crore to acquire her services, Ashleigh Gardner was snapped up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore.

However, there were plenty of surprises as well as many high-profile players like Alana King, Laura Wolvaardt and Suzie Bates among others went unsold.

Check list of high-profile names who went unsold in the WPL auction 2023:

Suzie Bates

New Zealand all-rounder Suzie Bates kept her base price at Rs 30 lakhs but despite having 3683 runs in the shortest format to her name, the 35-year-old failed to attract any bids.

Laura Wolvaardt

South African batting ace Laura Wolvaardt also failed to attract any bids, despite keeping her base price at Rs 30 lakhs. She has played more than 48 T20I matches, scoring 867 runs with a strike rate of more than 100.

Tammy Beaumont

England batter Tammy Beaumont who can open the innings kept her base price at Rs 30 lakhs but remained unsold. She has played 99 T20I matches, scoring 1721 runs in the shortest format.

Chamari Athapaththu

Captain of the Sri Lankan team, Chamari Athapaththu also failed to land any bids in the WPL auction 2023. The 33-year-old has played 108 T20I matches, scoring 2264 runs and will be leading Sri Lanka’s charge at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

Amy Jones

England wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones is known for her attacking cricket however, despite playing 81 T20I matches, the 29-year-old could get any takers and she went unsold.

Alana King

Australian spinner Alana King going unsold in WPL auction will perhaps go down as a big shock despite having roots in Chennai.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt

The 37-year-old perhaps turned off any potential bidders by keeping her name in the most expensive set of base price at Rs 50 lakh. However, the England batter didn’t land any bids.

Danni Wyatt

Another English cricketer, Danni Wyatt has massive experience of playing in the shortest format, she has played 138 T20I matches and perhaps setting her base price at Rs 50 lakhs turned off any potential bidders.

Simran Dil Bahadur

The Delhi-born batter has played for Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge in the past although the 23-year-old last T20I cap came way back in June 2022.

Swagatika Rath

Swagatika plays her domestic cricket for Odisha. She kept her base price at Rs 30 lakh and couldn’t attract any bidders and went unsold.

Anuja Patil

Anuja Patil represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket and the 30-year-old from Kolhapur has played in 50 T20I matches for India but her base price of Rs 30 perhaps also proved to be too expensive.

