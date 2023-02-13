Home / News / Cricketnext / Women's IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Mandhana Attracts Highest Bid of Rs 3.4 Crore; Sciver And Gardner Costliest Overseas Stars
Live now

Women's IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Mandhana Attracts Highest Bid of Rs 3.4 Crore; Sciver And Gardner Costliest Overseas Stars

WPL Auction Live: WPL Auction (Women's Premier League 2023) Women Premier League Latest Updates from Mumbai, News about Auction Live Full squad, Money Spent and More.

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 17:55 IST

Mumbai, India

WPL Auction 2023, Women Premier League Live Updates: Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Yastika Bhatia were the biggest winner of this session as overseas stars (read fast bowlers and spinners) drew little to no interest. Both Richa and Pooja were sold for Rs 1.9 crore each  Yastika went for Rs 1.5 crore. Allrounder Deepti Sharma commanded a cool Rs 2.

Feb 13, 2023 17:55 IST

Live WPL auction: Top Five Costliest Players So Far

  1. Smriti Mandhana - Rs 3.4 Crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
  2. Nat Sciver - Rs 3.2 Crore (Mumbai Indians), Ashleigh Gardner - Rs 3.2 Crore (Gujarat Giants)
  3. Deepti Sharma - Rs 2.6 Crore (UP Warriorz)
  4. Jemimah Rodrigues - Rs 2.2 Crore (Delhi Capitals)
  5. Shafali Verma - Rs 2 Crore (DC), Beth Mooney - Rs 2 Crore (GG)
Feb 13, 2023 17:46 IST

WPL Auction Live Updates: How Each Franchise Has Fared So Far

TeamsPurseSpentPlayers Bought
UP WarriorzRs 12 CroreRs 9.05 Crore10
Gujarat GiantsRs 12 CroreRs 8.25 Crore7
Delhi CapitalsRs 12 CroreRs 8.05 Crore7
Royal Challengers BangaloreRs 12 CroreRs 9.00 Crore5
Mumbai IndiansRs 12 CroreRs 9.40 Crore5

 

Feb 13, 2023 17:41 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: The Numbers Game

  • Players Sold So Far: 34
  • Overseas Stars: 15
  • Total Spent: Rd 43.75 crore
  • Slots Remaining: 56
Feb 13, 2023 17:40 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: The Story So Far

A total of 34 players have been sold so far. India batter Smriti Mandhana remains the costliest player with a bid of Rs 3.4 crore. Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver were the joint-costliest overseas stars with each bought for Rs 3.2 crore. Deepti Sharma is the second costliest Indian with a bid of Rs 2.6 crore while Jemimah Rodrigues was bought for 2.2 crore. Rising star Shafali Verma  and Australia’s Beth Mooney commanded Rs 2 crore each.

Feb 13, 2023 17:36 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Time to Relax

So we are heading for a 45-minute break now. Once we resume, the accelerated round will follow.

Feb 13, 2023 17:34 IST

WPL live: Gala Unsold

So the last player in this set Hurley Gala is unsold as well.

Feb 13, 2023 17:34 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Yashashree to UP

Finally. A player has been sold. Yashashree bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 10 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 17:33 IST

WPL Auction live: Shalot

Shikha Shalot, base price of Rs 20 lakh. No bid from any of the five teams.

Feb 13, 2023 17:31 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Not Much Interest For Emerging Stars

Falak Naz is the latest in this emerging list to not find a franchise. Sonia Mendhiya fails to attract any bid either. Allrounder Shorna Akter of Bangladesh, age 16, is unsold as well

Feb 13, 2023 17:29 IST

WPL live: Najla, Sonam, Shakil Unsold

No takers for Najla CMC and Sonam Yadav. No bids for Shabnam Shakil either.

Feb 13, 2023 17:28 IST

Live WPL auction: Sehrawat to UP for Rs 40 lakh

India U19 vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat is up for auction next. First bid from UP Warriorz. Base price Rs 10 lakh. Delhi Capitals have made a move. Raised to Rs 40 lakh by UP and they get her at the price.

Feb 13, 2023 17:26 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: Mannat Unsold

Allrounder Mannat Kashyap is unsold.

Feb 13, 2023 17:25 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Titas Sadhu Joins DC

Titas Sadhu up next. And the first bid comes from UP Warriorz. Delhi Capitals with the winning bid of Rs 25 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 17:24 IST

WPL live: Scrivens, Archana, Trisha Unsold

Grace Scrivens, Archana Devi and Gongadi Trisha find no takers either.

Feb 13, 2023 17:22 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Spinner Parshavi Chopra up Next

Oh yes. We have the first bid of emerging players set. It has come from UP Warriorz. They land Parshavi Chopra for Rs 10 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 17:21 IST

WPL Auction live: Soumya Tiwari is Unsold

No takers for U19 cricketer Soumya Tiwari either.

Feb 13, 2023 17:20 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Emerging Players Up Next

Hrishita Basu, wicketkeeper-batter, is the first in this list. Base Price Rs 10 lakh - no bids.

Feb 13, 2023 17:18 IST

WPL live: Marizanne Kapp, Base Price Rs 40 lakh, To DC For Rs 1.5 Crore

UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the mix. Bid rises to Rs 85 lakh with Delhi Capitals. Oh, Gujarat Giants take it to Rs 1 crore. DC make the next move. Rs 1.1 crore now. Phew! Giants aren’t backing out. Oh my! The current bid is now Rs 1.5 crore with Delhi Capitals. SOLD TO DC FOR RS 1.5 Crore

Feb 13, 2023 17:15 IST

Live WPL auction: Rana, Base Price Rs 50 Lakh

Allrounder Sneh Rana comes up for auction next. First bid from Mumbai Indians. Next from Gujarat Giants. UP Warriorz make an entry. Three-way fight? No. MI have gone quiet. Tussle between Warriorz and Giants. At 75 lakh, Gujarat Giants get Sneh Rana.

Feb 13, 2023 17:13 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: Shikha Pandey to DC

Will Shikha Pandey find takers? Yes, she does. Delhi Capitals break the monotony with the first bid at Rs 40 lakh. Gujarat Giants enter. DC take it back and buy her for Rs 60 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 17:12 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Jonassen is Unsold

Australian allrounder Jess Jonassen is unsold as well. Four out of five players have been unsold so far in this set.

Feb 13, 2023 17:11 IST

WPL live: De Klerk, Salma Unsold

Nobody has bid for Nadine de Klerk. Hammer is down Unsold. Salma Khatun is up next at Rs 40 lakh. Unsold as well.

Feb 13, 2023 17:09 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Radha to Delhi Capitals

Allrounder Radha Yadav is up next. Base price of Rs 40 lakh. Hammer’s up. Delhi Capitals get her for Rs 40 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 17:09 IST

WPL Auction Live: We Resume

We resume with New Zealand allrounder Leigh Kasperek. No takers at Rs 30 lakh.

Feb 13, 2023 17:06 IST

Strategy Analysis with Abhinav Mukund

Feb 13, 2023 17:05 IST

DC Land Two Big Indian Names

Feb 13, 2023 17:01 IST

Number Game So Far

So far, 26 players have been sold with 14 of them overseas. A total of Rs 39.65 crore has been spent. Delhi Capitals have the biggest remaining purse with Rs 6.7 crore remaining. Mumbai Indians have spent the most and have Rs 2.6 crore remaining with them.

Feb 13, 2023 16:54 IST

Pooja to Link up With Harmanpreet at MI

Feb 13, 2023 16:53 IST

Richa Joins Mandhana at RCB

Feb 13, 2023 16:48 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Alana King is Unsold

I repeat Australian Alana King has gone unsold! Wow. Will she be back later? Time will tell. Afy Fletcher of West Indies is unsold as well. Fran Jones of New Zealand finds no takers either.

Feb 13, 2023 16:46 IST

WPL live: Ranaweera Unsold

Sri Lankan Inoka Ranaweera is unsold.
Feb 13, 2023 16:45 IST

Live WPL auction: No Takers For Poonam

Well, Poonam Yadav, who was part of India's 2020 T20 World Cup squad that finished runners-up, is unsold.
Feb 13, 2023 16:44 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: Mlaba is Unsold

South African Nonkululeku Mlaba is unsold.
Feb 13, 2023 16:43 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Gayakwad to UP

India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the next spinner up for grabs. UP Warriorz are the only bidders. And they get her for Rs 40 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 16:42 IST

WPL live: Spinners up For Grabs Now

Sarah Glenn of England is the first name. She has gone unsold in this round.
Feb 13, 2023 16:41 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Tahuhu, Khaka And Selman

Lea Tahuhu, Ayabonga Khaka And Shakera Selman find no takers.
Feb 13, 2023 16:39 IST

WPL Auction live: Schutt And Alam Unsold

Megan Schutt of Australia And Bangladesh's Jahanara Alam go unsold in this round
Feb 13, 2023 16:37 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Anjali Sarvani to UP Warriorz

First bid in this set has come India bowler Anjali Sarvani's way. Gujarat Giants start with Rs 30 lakh. UP Warriorz come in at 35 lakh. Delhi Capitals at Rs 50 lakh. UP Warriorz get her for Rs 55 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 16:36 IST

WPL live: Shamilia Connell of West Indies And Freya Davis of England Unsold

So the first two fast bowlers of this set find no bidders. Both entered at Rs 30 lakh base price.
Feb 13, 2023 16:34 IST

Live WPL auction: Amy Jones Unsold

And no interest for England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones either. And with that the set comes to an end. Next up, fast bowlers.
Feb 13, 2023 16:33 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: Sushma Verma Unsold

No takers for India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma. And no takers for New Zealand's Bernadine Bezuidenhout either.
Feb 13, 2023 16:31 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Alyssa Healy up Next

UP Warriorz are the first team to make a claim at Rs 50 lakh, her base price. Discussions ongoing at Mumba Indians table. Akash Ambani points at something. And here comes there first bid of Rs 55 lakh. UP Warriorz get her for Rs 70 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 16:29 IST

WPL Live: The Talented Richa Ghosh Bought by RCB

Delhi Capitals are the first entrants at her Base Price of Rs 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore  join them. No other bid apart from these two teams. Back and forth. RCB raise it to Rs 1.9 crore. Radio silence now. Last chance. And sold to RCB for Rs 1.9 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 16:27 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Yastika Bhatia to MI For Rs 1.5 Crore

Gujarat Giants with the first bid for Yastika Bhait at her base price of Rs 40 lakh. They opted out after the bid was raised to Rs 85 lakh. UP Warriorz pushed it to Rs 1 crore but Mumbai Indians made the final successful bid of Rs 1.5 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 16:22 IST

WPL Auction live: Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia up For Grabs Now

No bids for Taniya Bhatia. And Sri Lankan Anushka Sanjeewani remains unsold as well. Both were available at Rs 30 lakh each.
Feb 13, 2023 16:21 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Dottin Enters The Auction

West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin up for auction now. Gujarat Giants start with Rs 50 lakh, her base price. And GG land her for Rs 60 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 16:18 IST

WPL live: Allrounder Pooja Vastrakar Sparks Intense War

Delhi Capitals were the first to make a move for India allrounder Pooja Vastrakar. Mumbai Indians want her too. UP Warriorz are also interested. Oh well, DC have gone quiet. The bid is now Rs 1.9 crore with Mumbai Indians. Pooja Vastrakar sold to MI for Rs 1.9 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 16:14 IST

Live WPL auction: Harleen Deol up For Auction, GG Buy For Rs 40 Lakh

Harleen Deol has been bought by Gujarat Giants at her base price of Rs 40 lakh. No other franchise showed any interest.
Feb 13, 2023 16:13 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: No Bids For Wyatt And Athapaththu

England allrounder Danielle Wyatt goes unsold. As does Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.
Feb 13, 2023 16:12 IST

WPL live: Sune Luus Unsold

No takers for South Africa captain Sune Luus.
Feb 13, 2023 16:11 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Annabel Sutherland. Australia Allrounder

UP Warriorz raise the paddle straightaway at the base price of Rs 30 lakh. Price rises up to  Rs 55 lakh before Gujarat Giants enter the bid. And they seal the deal at Rs 70 lakh. Sutherland to GG for Rs 70 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 16:09 IST

WPL Auction live: England Captain And Allrounder Heather Knight

Heather Knight enters at Rs 40 lakh. After repeated enquiries, no interest shown. Fair warning given. And she is unsold in this round.
Feb 13, 2023 16:08 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Next Group is of Allrounders

We're back with the live auction. Allrounders up for grabs in the first set of this session.
Feb 13, 2023 16:07 IST

RCB Loves No. 18

Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana, both sport No. 18 on their jerseys. Both are bona fide superstars. Both will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Feb 13, 2023 16:05 IST

Team Building Underway

[caption id="attachment_7071205" align="alignnone" width="842"]
Mrs. Nita. M. Ambani, with Charlotte Edwards, Head Coach, and Jhulan Goswami, Team Mentor and Bowling Coach, of the women’s team of Mumbai Indians, at the Women’s Premier League auctions held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai[/caption]
Feb 13, 2023 16:01 IST

WPL Auction Live: Behind The Scenes 2.0

Feb 13, 2023 16:00 IST

A Sneak Peek Into What's Happening Behind The Doors

Feb 13, 2023 15:56 IST

Sciver Joins Harmanpreet And Kerr at Mumbai

Feb 13, 2023 15:51 IST

Live WPL auction: Beaumont Unsold

England batter Tammy Beaumont is unsold. No takers. And with that, we will head for a short 10-minute break.
Feb 13, 2023 15:49 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: Shafali Verma up For Auction Now

Now then, Shafali Verma enters the auction. Base Price Rs 50 lakh. One of the fiercest hitters in women's cricket currently. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have started the war. Mumbai Indians make a late entry at Rs `1.3 crore. But it's DC who get her for Rs 2 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:47 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Tazmin Brits, Laura Woolvardt Unsold

No takers for South African pair of Tazmin Brits and Laura Woolvardt in this round.
Feb 13, 2023 15:45 IST

WPL live: Meg Lanning Sold to DC For Rs 1.1 Crore

Delhi Capitals have another star in their squad. Australian Meg Lanning, base price of Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals give it a go. DC Land her for Rs 1.1 Crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:43 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Suzie Bates Unsold

Suzie Bates. Hammer is up. Base price Rs 30 lakh. No Bids. She goes unsold.
Feb 13, 2023 15:42 IST

WPL Auction live: Next is Jemimah Rodrigues - Sold to DC For Rs 2.2 Crore

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is next in the list. Base price Rs 50 lakh, UP Warriorz place the first bid. Delhi Capitals with the counter bid. Let the fun begin. The Rs 1 crore mark has been breached. DC raise it to Rs 1.3 crore. WOW! It has breached Rs 2 crore now. And DC finally get her for Rs 2.2 crore
Feb 13, 2023 15:39 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Next up Are Batters; Sophia Dunkley First in This List

Base Price Rs 30 lakh for Sophia Dunkley. Gujarat Giants make the first move. Delhi Capitals join the fray. One-on-one. DC says we are done after Gujarat Giants raise it to Rs 60 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 15:37 IST

WPL live: Amelia Kerr to MI For Rs 1 Crore

New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr enters the auction at Rs 40 lakh. Mumbai Indians get her for Rs 1 Crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:36 IST

Live WPL Auction: Shabnim Ismail Sold to UP Warriorz

South African bowler Shabnim Ismail enters next. UP Warriorz place the first bid. Delhi Capitals place a counter bid of Rs 45 lakh. A struggle follows. Shabnim is counted among the world's top fast bowlers. Neither party is willing to budge. DC do. UP Warriorz buy her for Rs 1 Crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:32 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live: Australian Beth Mooney is up Next

RCB start at Rs 40 lakh. MI take it to Rs 45 lakh and few seconds later, it has risen to Rs 1.5 crore before GG raise it to Rs 1.8 crore. MI get it to Rs 1.9 crore. GG say they'll give Rs 2 crore. And they have secured her. Beth Mooney bought by GG for Rs 2 Crore
Feb 13, 2023 15:29 IST

Women's IPL Auction price list: Tahlia McGrath up For Auction

Tahlia McGrath should start a bidding war. Royal Challengers Bangalore spark it with a bid of Rs 40 lakh, her base price. Gujarat Giants are the first challenger. Delhi Capitals enter the fray. UP Warriorz have the winning bid at Rs 1.4 Crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:27 IST

WPL live: England Allrounder Nat Sciver to MI For 3.2 Crore

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians jostle for Sciver. A stiff competition between the two teams, neither wants to back off. Warriorz are out. MI have the winning bid of Rs 3.2 Crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:25 IST

Deepti Sharma Will Represent Warriorz

Feb 13, 2023 15:23 IST

WPL auction 2023 live: Renuka Singh Next, RCB Rs 1.5 Crore

Fast bowler Renuka Singh up for grabs next. Delhi Capitals enter with Rs 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore challenge it. And after a lot of back and forth, Renuka sold to RCB for Rs 1.5 Crore
Feb 13, 2023 15:21 IST

WPL Auction live: Deepti Sharma to UP Warriors For Rs 2.6 Crore

Oh just when we thought the final bid is done, UP Warriorz enters the fray with Rs 2.2 crore. And Mumbai Indians are back with a bid of Rs 2.4 crore. The race is on. And it's UP Warriorz who have the final say - land the allrounder for Rs 2.6 crore
Feb 13, 2023 15:18 IST

WPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Second Round Underway, Deepti Sharma First up

Delhi Capitals spark the war at base price of Rs 50 lakh. Now Gujarat Giants raise it to 60 lakh. Goes back to DC for Rs 65 lakh. Back and forth between the two teams. Other three franchises are silent. Oh Giants raise it to Rs 1 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:14 IST

UP Warriorz Have a Rising Star in Their Squad

Feb 13, 2023 15:13 IST

RCB Land Another Superstar

Feb 13, 2023 15:12 IST

The Costliest Overseas Star So Far

Feb 13, 2023 15:11 IST

The First Ever Overseas Player Bought at WPL Auction

Feb 13, 2023 15:08 IST

Harmanpreet Joins Paltan

Feb 13, 2023 15:03 IST

Live Updates WPL 2023: Ecclestone to UP Warriorz

England allrounder Sophie Ecclestone is up for auction next. Gujarat Giants get things underway with the first bid of Rs 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals enter the fray and get themselves locked in an intense battle with the Giants. UP Warriorz say hello and they have the final say! Ecclestone to Warriorz for Rs 1.8 Crore.
Feb 13, 2023 15:01 IST

WPL Auction Live: RCB Buy Ellyse Perry For Rs 1.7 Crore

Ellyse Perry will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. They placed a winning bid of Rs 1.7 crore for the star Australia allrounder who entered the auction at base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 14:59 IST

Women's Premier League Auction Live Updates: Gardner to Gujarat Giants For Rs 3.2 Crore

Oh well! Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has been sold to Gujarat Giants for a whopping Rs 3.2 Crore!
Feb 13, 2023 14:57 IST

WPL 2023 Live: Haley Mathews Unsold

Oh, there are no takers for West Indies allrounder Haley Mathews. She goes unsold in the first round after entering at a base price of Rs 40 lakh.
Feb 13, 2023 14:56 IST

Live Updates WPL 2023: Sophie Devine Sold to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore land Sophie Devine at her Base Price of Rs 50 lakh. She is their second purchase of the auction.
Feb 13, 2023 14:55 IST

WPL Auction Live: Harmanpreet Kaur Bought by MI

Mumbai Indians with the final and winning bid of Rs 1.8 crore for Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian captain will turn out for MI at WPL.
Feb 13, 2023 14:54 IST

Smriti Mandhana Will Play For RCB

Feb 13, 2023 14:52 IST

Women's Premier League Auction Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur up For Auction Next

Royal Challengers Bangalore have placed the first bid at her Base Price of Rs 50 lakh. And Mumbai Indians have raised it to Rs 1.8 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 14:51 IST

WPL Auction Live: Smriti Mandhana Bought by RCB

Smriti Mandhana will play for Royal Challenges Bangalore after being bought by the franchise for a cool Rs 3.4 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 14:49 IST

Live Updates WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Goes Under the Hammer First

Star batter Smriti Mandhana is the first player up for auction. Now, Mumbai Indians start the first bid at her base price of Rs 50 lakh. And Royal Challengers Bangalore enter the fray at Rs 55 lakh. Back and forth between MI and RCB. The bid has crossed 1 crore. Oh RCB have raised it to Rs 3.4 crore.
Feb 13, 2023 14:47 IST

WPL 2023 Live: Group 1: The Marquee Set

So the auctioneer Mallika Sagar says plenty of players to go through today. So we're up and running right away. Marquee Set 1. Everyone waiting.
Feb 13, 2023 14:45 IST

Will These Players Spark a War of Bids?

Feb 13, 2023 14:43 IST

The Logo For the WPL Has Been Revealed

Feb 13, 2023 14:41 IST

Akash Ambani Arrives For the WPL Auction

Feb 13, 2023 14:41 IST

Nita Ambani Arrives For The Auction

Feb 13, 2023 14:40 IST

The Legendary Cricketer is Here

Feb 13, 2023 14:38 IST

Live Updates WPL 2023: Follow Us on YouTube For All The Updates from Our Experts

Feb 13, 2023 14:33 IST

Women's Premier League Auction Live Updates: And we're Underway

All set up. The team officials have taken seats at their respective tables. And The host Shibani Akhtar gets the proceedings underway at the Jio World Center. History in the making, folks.
Feb 13, 2023 14:31 IST

Batters Who Could Strike it Rich

Feb 13, 2023 14:27 IST

WPL 2023 Live: Just a Couple of Minutes

Just a Couple of Minutes Now!
Feb 13, 2023 14:11 IST

Will WPL be Able to Sustain Financially? : KSR Has The Answer

Feb 13, 2023 14:08 IST

Reading The Pulse

Feb 13, 2023 13:53 IST

Final Preparations Underway

The visuals from the venue, Jio World Centre in Mumbai, indicate the preparations are in the final stages. The stage is set and the pieces are ready to be move. Plenty to look forward to.
Feb 13, 2023 13:46 IST

All Set

Feb 13, 2023 13:34 IST

Meet the WPL Auctioneer

The WPL auction is going to be special in many ways. Not only it will see the tournament getting closer to taking shape but for the first time in the history of Indian franchise cricket, a woman auctioneer will take over the proceedings. Read More Here.

Feb 13, 2023 13:24 IST

The Master Sends His Wishes

Feb 13, 2023 12:52 IST

WPL 2023 Live: Which Player Will be the Most Expensive?

There are plenty of big names who are expected to go under the hammer in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone and more. These are but few names expected to start bidding war. Will be interesting to see which player commands the maximum amount.
Feb 13, 2023 12:12 IST

Excitement And Nerves

Feb 13, 2023 11:44 IST

WPL Auction 2023: Latest from Mumbai

Feb 13, 2023 11:23 IST

WPL Auction 2023: Here's All You Need to Know.

The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy will be on the radar of the franchises. All these players are T20 specialists and are expected to fetch big money at the auction.

WPL Player Auction is being touted as the appetiser before the main event and the upcoming event has generated tremendous buzz among cricket lovers.

Feb 13, 2023 11:12 IST

WPL Auction 2023: Here's All You Need to Know.

For the inaugural season of WPL, the auction purse with each franchise is Rs 12 crore (US$ 1.46 million approx.). Capped players had the option of choosing their base prices at these brackets – Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. Uncapped players have their base prices at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Five teams can fill a maximum of 90 slots at the auction. As each team can have up to six overseas players, there could be as many as 30 non-Indian players who get a coveted WPL contract. Teams can avail the option of including a fifth overseas player in their playing XI provided she is from an Associate nation. Therefore, teams do have an incentive now for picking an Associate player.
Feb 13, 2023 11:00 IST

WPL Auction 2023: The Latest from Mumbai

Feb 13, 2023 10:41 IST

WPL Auction 2023: Here's All You Need to Know.

A total of 1525 players registered for the WPL Player Auction. Only 448 players have made it to the final list. From these, 269 are Indians and 179 are overseas players of which 19 are from associate nations.

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz are the five franchises.

For the inaugural season of WPL, the auction purse with each franchise is Rs 12 crore (US$ 1.46 million approx.).

Feb 13, 2023 10:25 IST

WPL Auction 2023: Five Star Cricketers Who Could Hit Pay Dirt

Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Tahlia McGrath Grace Harris
Feb 13, 2023 09:59 IST

WPL 2023 Auction: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur And Other Top Batters Who Could Strike it Rich

Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Jemimah Rodrigues Harleen Deol Meg Lanning
Feb 13, 2023 09:48 IST

WPL 2023 Auctions Live Updates: WPL 2023 Auctions Are Here.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ever WPL Auctions. Stay tuned for latest updates.

The day has arrived. BCCI is all set to hold the inaugural Women’s Premier League Players Auction today in Mumbai. A total of 1525 players registered for the WPL Player Auction. 448 players have made it to the final list. Out of these, that will go under the hammer, 269 are from India, 179 are overseas players including 19 from associate nations. Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz are the five franchises. For the inaugural season of WPL, the auction purse with each franchise is Rs 12 crore (US$ 1.46 million approx.). Capped players had the option of choosing their base prices at these brackets – Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. Uncapped players have their base prices at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Five teams can fill a maximum of 90 slots at the auction. As each team can have up to six overseas players, there could be as many as 30 non-Indian players who get a coveted WPL contract. Teams can avail the option of including a fifth overseas player in their playing XI provided she is from an Associate nation. Therefore, teams do have an incentive now for picking an Associate player.

On what date will the WPL Player Auction be held?

The WPL Player Auction will be held on February 13.

What is the venue of the WPL Player Auction?

The WPL Player Auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

What time will the WPL Player Auction begin?

The WPL Player Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on February 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL Player Auction?

The WPL Player Auction will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WPL Player Auction?

The WPL Player Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News here

