WPL 2023 Auctions Live Updates: Women's Cricket On Cusp Of History With Inaugural Auctions

The BCCI is all set to hold the inaugural Women’s Premier League Players Auction on February 13. A total of 1525 players registered for the WPL Player Auction. Only 409 players have made it to the final list. Out of the 409 players that will go under the hammer, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations.

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz are the five franchises.

For the inaugural season of WPL, the auction purse with each franchise is Rs 12 crore (US$ 1.46 million approx.).

Capped players had the option of choosing their base prices at these brackets – Rs 30 lakh, Rs 40 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. Uncapped players have their base prices at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Five teams can fill a maximum of 90 slots at the auction. As each team can have up to six overseas players, there could be as many as 30 non-Indian players who get a coveted WPL contract. Teams can avail the option of including a fifth overseas player in their playing XI provided she is from an Associate nation. Therefore, teams do have an incentive now for picking an Associate player.

The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy will be on the radar of the franchises. All these players are T20 specialists and are expected to fetch big money at the auction.

WPL Player Auction is being touted as the appetiser before the main event and the upcoming event has generated tremendous buzz among cricket lovers.

Ahead of the blockbuster WPL Player Auction, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WPL Player Auction be held?

The WPL Player Auction will be held on February 13.

What is the venue of the WPL Player Auction?

The WPL Player Auction will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

What time will the WPL Player Auction begin?

The WPL Player Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on February 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL Player Auction?

The WPL Player Auction will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WPL Player Auction?

The WPL Player Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

