WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians Coach Charlotte Edwards Reveals Strategy For Auction, Says 'I'm Looking Forward to..'

In the run-up to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) players’ auction, the Head Coach of the women’s team of Mumbai Indians, Charlotte Edwards is looking at WPL as a great opportunity to work and groom the domestic Indian players.

Speaking to Mumbaiindians.com, Charlotte said, “I’m looking forward to working with the Indian domestic players. I think there’s going to be a lot of talent out there that’s not been seen before. We’re looking at various players and are ready for what’s coming up on Monday."

Charlotte also expressed her excitement on being part of the Mumbai Indians One Family, saying, “It sounds amazing! I’ve followed Mumbai Indians for number of years and to be the Coach of the team now is something very special".

Advertisement

“The crowd here is great! it’s a wonderful place to come and a wonderful place to play, can’t wait," she added, talking about the MI Paltan.

ALSO READ| IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Ruled Out of Pakistan Clash

One of cricket’s all-time greats and a role model for young athletes, Charlotte believes that the Women’s Premier League serves as a historic event in women’s cricket.

“It feels like such a ground-breaking moment in the women’s game. To be part of that first time, is very special. Very much looking forward to it and can’t wait to see it all unfold and see how successful the tournament will be."

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians heads into the Women’s Premier League with legends of the game as part of its coaching team where Head Coach Charlotte Edwards is joined by Jhulan Goswami as the team Mentor and Bowling Coach along with Devieka Palshikaar as Batting Coach.

They will be looking at carrying forward the legacy of Mumbai Indians to identify and nurture young talent towards leading the growth of Indian cricket.

Get the latest Cricket News here