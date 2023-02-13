Home » Cricket Home » News » WPL Auction: 'RCB Have a Big Legacy, Excited to Wear Red Colour': Smriti Mandhana

WPL Auction: 'RCB Have a Big Legacy, Excited to Wear Red Colour': Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank to sign Smriti Mandhana for INR 3.4 crore in WPL Auction.

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 16:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Smriti Mandhana is one of the most consistent performers for India across formats. (AFP Photo)
Smriti Mandhana is one of the most consistent performers for India across formats. (AFP Photo)

Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Monday as she became the first player to go under the hammer in WPL history and she also broke the bank to join Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping INR 3.4 crore on Monday.

Mandhana straightaway caused a bidding war between two IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The two teams fought hard to get the star Indian opener and eventually RCB sealed the deal.

Mandhana said it was exciting for her to be part of the auction ceremony as she followed the IPL auction for the past many years.

WPL 2023 Player Auction Live Updates

“I was always glued to auctions of men’s whenever it used to happen. And it’s such a big moment for women’s cricket too, for us to have an auction of this sort. So really, I think this is just a history of firstly announcement of WPL and then the definitely this auction," Mandhana said on Sports18.

Talking about joining RCB, Mandhana talked about the franchise’s big fanbase and their legacy in Indian Premier League.

“I think the whole thing is exciting and I’m just saying it’s just an exciting time ahead. I think RCB have a big legacy as they have been in IPL for more than a decade and it’s built a lot of big fanbase So, really excited to be, part of such a big franchise and I hope that we both can together build a great team," she added.

The southpaw has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is so far in her career which includes 20 centuries. Mandhana also brought a leadership quality to the table for RCB as she has already led the Indian team on several occasions in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur.

The flamboyant opener shared his excitement about wearing the RCB colours and said that she will try her best to get the cup for the team.

“I’m really excited to be part of RCB. And really excited to be wearing the red color and, going out trying to get the cup. All the fans keep supporting us. We’ll try and have a great tournament," she concluded.

first published: February 13, 2023, 16:28 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 16:35 IST
