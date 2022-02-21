'Wriddhiman Saha Probably Shouldn’t have Gone Public with Sourav Whatsapp Chat'

Wriddhiman Saha, who was sidelined for the upcoming Sri Lanka tests, has bared it all. Not only did he reveal how a journalist threatened him for refusing to answer his call for an exclusive, but he also revealed how BCCI president Sourav Ganguly texted him on Whatsapp and assured him that as long as he is the president, Saha will retain his place in the side unlike what actually happened. The incident happened the day he scored a match-saving 61 against New Zealand in Kanpur, nonetheless, jolted with the news, Saha spoke to The Indian Express and confessed that he can’t understand how things changed so fast.

>Also Read | ‘Actually Not Hurt at All’: Rahul Dravid as Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Private Conversation on His Future

Advertisement

“After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is how things have changed so fast," the wicketkeeper-batsman had said.

Now, Ganguly’s brother Snehashish, who is also the Cricket Association of Bengal secretary, has reacted, saying that Saha shouldn’t have made a private conversation public. He told The Indian Express that the 37-year-old should have played the Ranji Trophy.

>Also Read | ‘Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in’-Ravi Shastri Demands BCCI Intervention In Wriddhiman Saha Threat Case

“This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn’t have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad," Snehasish told reporters on Sunday.

About his conversation with Sharma, he had said: “What Chetan Sharma said at the press conference today was totally different to what we had conversed. He had called me and asked if I was playing the Ranji Trophy. That was the first week of February and I told him that the Ranji Trophy was still some time away. He said, ‘OK’. Then, he told me that he wanted to convey something, that the selection committee was planning to try a new face, thinking long-term. That I wasn’t playing and was in the team as a second wicketkeeper and the selection committee wanted to try a newcomer and groom him. He told me I wouldn’t be in the team for the Sri Lanka series."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here