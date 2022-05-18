'Wriddhiman Saha Told CAB President He is Not in a Position to Play for Bengal Again': Wife Romi Mitra

Veteran India wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha is seeking a NOC to leave his domestic Ranji side Bengal. Saha is enjoying decent form in the ongoing season of IPL for Gujarat Titans as he has scored 281 runs from eight matches with a strike rate of 123.24. The CAB included Saha in the Bengal Ranji side for the quarterfinal clash against Jharkhand in Bengaluru from June 6.

However, Saha has decided to seek the NOC to quit the Bengal Ranji team and his wife Romi Mitra revealed that the wicketkeeper batter was hurt by a CAB official’s statement. After Saha decided to skip the league stage matches of the Ranji Trophy, CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das questioned his commitment to Bengal cricket.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

“A few months ago, when Wriddhi decided to skip the Ranji Trophy league stage due to personal reasons, a certain CAB official gave a statement to the media doubting his commitment. Being a senior player, who has given so much to Bengal cricket, Wriddhi was hurt with such statements," Saha’s wife Romi Mitra told Sportstar.

“After the squad was announced last night, he spoke to Mr. Dalmiya today and discussed the entire issue. The CAB president told him to reconsider and play the knockouts, but Wriddhi told him that he is not in a position to play for Bengal again, after so many questions were raised about his commitment," Romi further added.

Also Read | Wriddhiman Saha Seeks NOC to Quit Bengal After Being Named in Ranji Squad Without Consultation

After learning of the development, an annoyed Saha spoke to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, seeking NOC to leave Bengal, a source privy to the matter said.

“He is not interested in playing for Bengal anymore and sought for an NOC. He is very annoyed with one CAB office bearer (joint secretary Debabrata Das) who has apparently questioned his commitment. He wants a public apology," the source told PTI.

Advertisement

Recently, Saha was dropped from India’s Test side for the series against Sri Lanka as the wicketkeeper made a revelation that head coach Rahul Dravid advised him to consider retirement. The 37-year-old also stood up against a senior journalist who intimidated him after he refused to give him the interview.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here