WS vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Western Storm and Sunrisers: The laggards of the Group A of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Western Storm and Sunrisers, will have a go at each other on Sunday, May 29, at the Cooper Association County Ground in Taunton.

Sunrisers are yet to score a win in the T20 Championship. They have lost all three league games to occupy the last place in the points table. Their most recent defeat in the league came against Central East Stars by 24 runs. Sunrisers ended up at only 129 runs while following a score of 153 runs.

Western Storm, on the other hand, are second-last with one win from three league matches. Their only victory in the league came against Sunrisers by just one wicket. The team failed to perform in its last game against South East Stars and ended up losing by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Western Storm and Sunrisers, here is everything you need to know:

WS vs SUN Telecast

Western Storm vs Sunrisers game will not be telecast in India

WS vs SUN Live Streaming

The WS vs SUN fixture will be streamed live on the Western Storm and Sunrisers’s youtube channel.

WS vs SUN Match Details

Western Storm and Sunrisers will play against each other at the Cooper Association County Ground in Taunton at 03:30 PM IST on May 29, Sunday.

WS vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mady Villiers

Vice-Captain - Alex Griffiths

Suggested Playing XI for WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nait Wraith

Batters: Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Mady Villiers, Danielle Gibson, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Abtaha Maqsood, Kally Castle, Lauren Filer

WS vs SUN Probable XIs:

Western Storm: Georgia Hennessey, Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff (c), Nat Wraith(wk), Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Lauren Parfitt, Fran Morris, Lauren Filer, Katie George

Sunrisers: Alice Macleod, Kelly Castle(c), Amara Carr(wk), Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Sonali Patel, Kate Coppack, Abtaha Maqsood, Gaya Gole, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers

