WTC 2021-23 Points Table: South Africa Retain Top Spot After Thrashing England, India at 4th

South Africa solidified their position at the top of the ICC Word Test Championship (WTC) after thrashing England by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test at Lord’s. Dean Elgar & his boys busted the Bazball theory of England that came into existence after Brendon McCullum came at the helm. With this victory, the Proteas went ahead 1-0 in the ongoing 3-match Test series.

In response to South Africa’s 326, the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 149 before tea on the third day. Earlier in the day, after South Africans resumed their innings at 289/7 and added 41 runs to their overnight score before getting all-out.

ALSO READ | ‘All Other Batters Were Scared of Me But Sachin…’: Shoaib Akhtar’s Stunning Revelation About Tendulkar

Advertisement

After putting an end to England’s winning streak this summer, South Africa inched a step closer to the WTC 2022-23 finals. They hold the top spot with a points percentage of 75%. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins-led Australia are placed second on the table with 70%. The Aussie would have taken over the top spot but a defeat against Sri Lanka last month changed the scenario.

The Lankans are above India, holding the third spot on the table with a PCT of 53.33%. Their win against Pakistan at home led them to pip Rohit Sharma & Co who lost the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston last month.

Following the 7-wicket loss, India slipped down to the fourth position, with a points percentage of 52.08. Pakistan (51.85%) and the West Indies (50%) take the fifth and sixth positions.

Advertisement

England once again are pretty much out of the race to the finals as they are reeling at the 7th spot with a PCT of 31.37%. In fact, reigning champions New Zealand are nowhere close to defending the title as they languish at the eighth spot with a points percentage of 25.93%.

It was South Africa’s fifth win in seven post-Covid Tests at Lord’s with a draw in 2008 and a solitary loss five years ago confirming that they rise to the big occasion far more often than not.

Advertisement

On Friday, South Africa bowled out England for 149 in their second innings, winning by an innings and 12 runs, to continue their domination at the Lord’s since re-admission. The visitors have now won five of their seven Tests at the venue since 1992, losing only once.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here