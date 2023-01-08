With World Test Championship just around the corner, the permutation and combinations of India playing the final of the ultimate Test championship are getting more and more complicated. With Pakistan now playing out a draw with New Zealand, the calculations have certainly changed as far as Rohit Sharma and his men are concerned.

As far as India’s arch-rivals are concerned, Pakistan may not even qualify after having lost the series against England recently and their inability to seal the two-match Test series against New Zealand also meant Babar Azam led side can’t and will not make a trip to England.

Also Read: ‘Bhau, Bohot Sara Pyaar’-Suryakumar Yadav Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Message On Instagram | WATCH

Advertisement

So, What’s the Scenario for India?

India will have to beat Australia 4-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy to seal the deal without depending on others. In fact, a 3-0 win or a 3-1 win could also be enough. Meanwhile, if India can’t win the series 3-0, then they will have to depend on Sri Lanka vs NZ Test series where New Zealand will have to win one or draw one Test to make the road clear for Rohit and his men.

Even if India lose BGT, they can still qualify. The problem would be that they will have to rely on Sri Lanka vs New Zealand as well as West Indies vs South Africa Test series, both! As can be seen, the permutations and combinations becomes even more complicated in such a case. This is considering India lose the series 1-2, West Indies will have to either win or draw a Test match against South Africa in addition to New Zealand winning one Test match against Sri Lanka. A draw in that case from Kiwis won’t suffice.

Also Read: ‘ABD, Chris Gayle-These Two Look Pale in Front of Suryakumar Yadav’-Former Pakistan Spinner

Advertisement

The two match Test series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand takes place from March 9 onwards while West Indies tour of South Africa takes place from February 28 onwards.

A Look At Updated World Test Championship Table After Pakistan vs New Zealand Test

With these draws, Pakistan remains in the seventh position with 64 points in their kitty and a points percentage of 38.1 %. New Zealand still withers in eighth position after achieving merely 36 points with a PCT of 27.27%. The Kiwis will therefore be unable to defend their World Test Championship title this time around.

Bangladesh after their 0-2 whitewash at the hands of the Indians, fall to the bottom spot of the rankings with a meagre Points Percentage of 11.11%. The West Indies in sixth position have 54 points with a PCT of 40.91 %. Meanwhile, England have made impressive advancements in Test cricket with their aggressive approach naturally imbibed by their captain Ben Stokes. This takes them to fifth position on the table.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here