>WW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Western Warriors and Southern Hitters: In the 3rd Place Play-Off match of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Western Warriors will be locking horns with Southern Hitters. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 02:30 PM IST on November 25, Thursday. Both Western Warriors and Southern Hitters failed to make a mark in the T10 Championship. Thus, the two teams will be hoping to bid adieu to the tournament on a winning note.

Western Warriors finished at third place with one victory, one loss, and one abandoned match. Southern Hitters, on the other hand, failed to secure victory in any of their four games during the league stage. The team ended the league stage of the MCA T10 Super Series at the last place.

Further, this will be the second time that the two teams will face each other. In their first game, Southern Hitters were outclassed by Western Warriors by a massive 55 runs.

Ahead of the match between Western Warriors and Southern Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

>WW vs SH Telecast

There will be no telecast on TV of the Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters match in India.

>WW vs SH Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>WW vs SH Match Details

Western Warriors will be playing against Southern Hitters at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 02:30 PM IST on November 25, Thursday.

>WW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Sharvin Muniandy

>Vice-captain: Syed Aziz

>Suggested Playing XI for WW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Ainool Hafiz

>Batters: Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Daniyal Hashmi, Sidharth Karthik

>Allrounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan Malik, Syed Aziz

>Bowlers: Amir Azim, Abdul Rashid, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman

>WW vs SH Probable XIs

>Western Warriors: Sharvin Muniandy (c), Aslam Khan, Amir Khan, Amir Azim, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Vijay Unni, Wan Muhammad(wk), Muhammad Nur Ainol, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Daniyal Hashmi, Abdul Rashid

>Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz (c), Ainool Hafizs(wk), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Mohammad Arief, Azman Ahmad, Sidharth Karthik, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhamad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Shankar Sathish

