WW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XI for MCA T20 Super Series 2021 Eliminator 1 between Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters, November 16, 05:00PM IST

>WW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2021 Eliminator 1 between Western Warriors and Southern Hitters: The Western Warriors will take on the Southern Hitters in the Eliminator 1 match of the Malaysia T20 Super Series 2021 on Tuesday, November 16. The exciting encounter will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur and starts at 05:00 PM IST.

Both sides head into this penultimate contest on the back of similar win-loss record in the league stage of the series so far. The Warriors and the Hitters have lost five of their seven games and are level on points (5), but the Warriors are ranked above at third due to a better net-run-rate. Predictably, they are the hot favourites to win this contest and head into the semi-finals on scheduled on Sunday.

>Ahead of the match between Western Warriors and Southern Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

>WW vs SH Telecast

The Eliminator 1 match between Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters will not be telecasted in India.

>WW vs SH Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WW vs SH Match Details

The all-important Eliminator 1 between the two sides will be played on Tuesday, November 16, at the Kinrara Academy Oval, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The game is scheduled to start at 05:00 PM IST.

>WW vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: A.Yusof

>Vice-Captain: F. Nasir

>Suggested Playing XI for WW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: W. Muhammad

>Batters: A.Thillainathan, M.Amir-Azim, T. Sethumadhavan

>All-rounders: A.Yusof, F.Nasir, M.Siyadat Ramli, S.Aziz

>Bowlers: A.Rahman, A.Rashid-Ahad, Z.Fazal

>WW vs SH Probable XIs:

>Western Warriors: W.Muhammad (WK), S.Rehmanatullah, M.Amir-Azim, Z.Zulkifle, S.Malik, F.Nasir, A.Yusof, S.Muniandy, A.Rashid-Ahad, H.Khair, R.Kumar Rajendran

>Southern Hitters: H.Singh-Sekhon (WK), W.Amirul, T. Sethumadhavan, A.Thillainathan, A.Hafiz, S.Shadman, S.Aziz (C), M.Siyadat Ramli, V.Unni, A.Rahman, Z.Fazal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here