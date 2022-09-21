WZ vs SZ Dream11 Team Prediction: West Zone vs South Zone, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Duleep Trophy 2022 Final, September 21, SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 9:30 am IST

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s Duleep Trophy 2022 final between West Zone vs South Zone: It’s time for the historic Duleep Trophy final where West Zone will square off against South Zone on Wednesday, September 21, at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Ajinkya Rahane’s West Zone strolled to the final with a comprehensive 279-run victory against Central Zone. Star all-rounder Shams Mulani scalped an impressive 5-wicket haul in the second innings in the semi-final triumph, after the young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw smashed knocks of 60 and 142 in the two innings.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari’s South Zone hammered North Zone by an incredible 645 runs to seal their berth in the summit match. After tons from Rohan Kunnummal, skipper Vihari, Ricky Bhui, and Ravi Teja in their four-day semi-final match, North Zone had almost put one foot in the final. Veteran spinner Sai Kishore crushed the North zone’s batting unit in the second innings. He finished the match with 10 wickets to his name.

The two zones will now battle it out for the crown over the course of five days. The two sides will meet in the Duleep Trophy final for the 12th time. Who will take home the coveted Duleep Trophy? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between West Zone vs South Zone; here is everything you need to know:

WZ vs SZ Telecast

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between West Zone and South Zone will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

WZ vs SZ Live Streaming

The Duleep Trophy 2022 match between West Zone and South Zone will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

WZ vs SZ Match Details

The WZ vs SZ match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, September 21, at 9:30 am IST.

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shams Mulani

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for WZ vs SZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Het Patel, Ricky Bhui

Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Ravi Teja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

West Zone vs South Zone Possible Starting XI:

West Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Chirag Jani, Shams Mulani, Het Patel (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Satyajeet Bachhav, Chintan Gaja

South Zone Predicted Starting Line-up: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ricky Bhui (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sai Kishore, Basil Thampi, Lakshay Garg, Ravi Teja

