WZB vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for USA Men’s National Championship 2021 match, November 18, 09:00 PM IST

>WZB vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s USA Men’s National Championship 2021 match between West Zone Blues and Mid-Atlantic Zone: In the third match of the USA Men’s National Championship 2021, West Zone Blues will be battling it out against Mid-Atlantic Zone. The fixture will be hosted at 09:00 PM IST on November 18, Thursday at the Minute Maid Park in Houston.

West Zone Blues will be playing their first match of the Championship on Thursday. The team has managed to pick a balanced squad with a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders. The team will rely on the players like Timil Patel, Harpreet Singh, and Nisarg Patel to get off to a good start in the league.

Speaking of Mid-Atlantic Zone, the team started off on a losing note as they lost their first game to South Zone by one wicket. Mid-Atlantic put up a good fight in their first match and they will be hoping to gain some momentum moving further in the league.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between West Zone Blues and Mid-Atlantic Zone; here is everything you need to know:

>WZB vs MAT Telecast

The West Zone Blues vs Mid-Atlantic Zone game will not be telecasted in India

>WZB vs MAT Live Streaming

West Zone Blues vs Mid-Atlantic Zone match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>WZB vs MAT Match Details

West Zone Blues will face Mid-Atlantic Zone at the Minute Maid Park in Houston at 09:00 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

>WZB vs MAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Raj Bhavsar

Vice-Captain- Timil Patel

>Suggested Playing XI for WZB vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batters: Timil Patel, Milind Kumar, Raj Bhavsar

All-rounders: Nisarg Patel, Harpreet Singh, Justin Dill, Rasesh Behera

Bowlers: Elmore Hutchinson, Gauranshu Sharma, Jasdeep Singh

>WZB vs MAT Probable XIs:

West Zone Blues: Andries Gous, Cody Chetty, Timil Patel, Ravi Timbawala, Harpreet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Gayan Fernando, Elmore Hutchinson, Ayan Desai, Marty Kain

Mid-Atlantic Zone: Monank Patel (c), Hiren Patel (wk), Ryan Scott, Milind Kumar, Rasesh Behera, Stephen Wiig, Jasdeep Singh, Raj Bhavsar, Raymond Ramrattan, Gauranshu Sharma, Justin Dill

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here