'X Factor Dropped, Mediocrity Retained': Venkatesh Prasad Blasts India For Ignoring Ishan Kishan

Despite their impressive run in bilateral series, the Indian team continues to struggle in multi-team events

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 12:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Ishan Kishan scored a double-century against Bangladesh last year. (AP Photo)
Indian team’s selection calls haven’t gone down well with former fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad who claims the team management is rewarding mediocrity and it’s the reason why they keep underperforming in limited-overs cricket.

Prasad was reacting to India captain Rohit Sharma confirming that Shubman Gill will partner him at the top of the batting order during the first ODI against Sri Lanka and not Ishan Kishan whose previous innings in the format resulted in a record-breaking double-century.

“Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad tweeted.

Prasad added that if India do see value in playing Gill then he should be batting at No 3 and suggested dropping KL Rahul instead.

“And if one is convinced to play Gill , then can have him bat at 3 and let Ishan keep wickets instead of KL Rahul," Prasad added.

He said constant changes are proving detrimental and recalled how Rishabh Pant was ignored for an ODI series against South Africa at home despite a match-winning hundred in his last innings.

“There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained," said Prasad who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs between 1994 and 2001.

“In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," he added.

first published: January 10, 2023, 12:36 IST
