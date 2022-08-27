‘Yahin Par Hai, Naam Nahi Bolunga’: Rohit Asks Who Ignited Rumours About Chahal’s Life, Journalist Reacts - WATCH

Cricket lovers across the subcontinent are excited as the much-awaited Asia Cup is back after a gap of four years. The multi-nation tournament begins Saturday in the UAE with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan squaring off against each other in the opener. But the most exciting aspect of this contest is undoubtedly the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan which takes place on Sunday in Dubai.

Almost a year after losing to Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup, the men in blue will be back at the same venue to seek revenge. Rohit Sharma and his boys have been training hard under the watchful eyes of interim coach VVS Laxman. Each and every player in the mix seem to be in great nick but the focus will be largely on Virat Kohli who is making a comeback after a month-long break.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rohit had a light-hearted interaction with the present at the training facility. While the Indian skipper was observing his team’s practice from the boundary line, Yuzvendra Chahal showed up.

After the two exchanged some words, Rohit asked the media personnel who spread the rumours of a troubled relationship between the leg-spinner and his wife Dhanashree Verma. The video of the conversation was shared by Mufaddal Vohra on Twitter.

The question seemed to have created a ruckus among the journalists as one of them could be heard saying, “Mere baare mein koi bol de to aaj hi resignation. Suno main bata dun kisne chalai (If anybody can prove it’s me then I’ll resign right away. Let me tell you who spread it out)".

Rohit curiously asked him to speak out the name but the journalist denied it, stating that it won’t be right. However, he hinted, “Yahin par hai par naam nahi bolunga (He’s here but I won’t take the name)."

Soon it was evident that Rohit and Chahal were pulling the leg of the person whose voice could be heard in the video. The journalist even clarified that it wasn’t him.

Last week, Dhanashree changed her name on Instagram - removing Chahal as her surname. What added fuel to the rumours was Chahal’s story about starting ‘a new life’. These developments fuelled the speculations that all is not well between husband and wife with some even concluding that the pair will separate.

On Sunday, Dhanashree put out a long note on Instagram where she addressed some personal news regarding her knee injury while also touching upon the ‘random news’ pertaining to her alleged divorce.

