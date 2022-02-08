Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed - The New Captain Cool and His Able Level-headed Deputy

There is something about Delhi cricketers going on to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Virat Kohli did it in 2008. Unmukt Chand followed him with a similar feat in 2012 and now Yash Dhull has emulated them. Three out of the five ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian captains are from Delhi, with Mohammad Kaif from Uttar Pradesh (2000) and Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) being the other two successful skippers.

It came as no surprise that Dhull was named the captain of the ICC Most Valuable Team of the Tournament, comprising a mix of the future stars from the World Cup. Chairman of the national under-19 selection committee, S Sharath has said that the choice of India U-19 captain for the World Cup was “straightforward". He added: “Dhull was a stand out in that. We thought he was very communicative, he was open to everybody, he brought in a lot of attitude in the team, always encouraging, being on the game. All these things matter at a young age. He fitted the bill."

The New Delhi right-handed batsman cherishes that role and has always loved leading a side right from his younger days, according to his coach Pradeep Kochar at the Airliner Cricket Academy in Bharati College, Janakpuri, New Delhi.

Pradeep Kochar was full of praise for the 19-year-old Dhull’s leadership skills right from his younger days. The 62-year-old former Delhi and Assam wicketkeeper took Dhull under his wings at the Airliner CA almost 10 years ago. Since then, Dhull has only grown as a leader so much so that the coach likened him to the calmness of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It is no secret that parents’ involvement in their kids’ growth in cricket, especially in Delhi, is immense. Kochar said: “Everyone in Delhi wants to play for the Delhi side. To play for Delhi and to lead the country from Delhi is a great achievement," he said.

Kochar added: “Captaincy comes naturally to him. Even in the nets, he wants to be the leader of smaller groups. He has always been leading in various age groups, be it our academy team or his school, Bal Bhavan. He loves to take the responsibility. He is not the type who wants to be in the forefront. Neither is he the one always wanting to bat higher up the order nor taking maximum batting time in the nets. Dhull is happy to give others a chance and thinks a lot for others. The best part about Dhull is that he is not selfish. He is a nice boy. He is happy to give away whatever he has in excess of what is required. If he has extra sets of kit or uniform, he is happy to give them away to others who don’t have," Kochar was generous in his praise for Dhull.

Kochar also said that Dhull’s parents’ involvement in his cricket stopped with encouragement and taking him to the academy and grounds for practice and matches. Nothing more. “Once, before the start of a practice session, as Dhull and his father were early, the father was giving his son some throw-downs. I told the father to leave the throw-downs and knocks at the nets to the coaches. His father said ‘sorry’ and never entered the ground since that day," Kochar revealed.

Dhull’s grandfather, retired from the Army, took special care of his cricketing grandson’s needs. Kochar said: “Dhull’s grandfather was very supportive. He used to accompany Dhull for practices and matches, and stayed for the whole day. He even got a second-hand car to carry his kit rather than lugging it in autos and buses. His grandfather also enjoyed other boys’ performances."

>MEDIUM-PACE TO BATTING

Kochar was the one who let Dhull focus on his batting and give up medium-pace bowling in the initial years. “He used to bowl gentle medium-pace because of his height. I saw he had no potential in bowling. When batting, his bat was coming straight. I told him to switch to batting full time. From then on, we have been working on his batting. He has not disappointed in the various age groups that he represented and even led since then," Kochar said.

Kochar continued: “Dhull enjoys his cricket. He is very calm like Dhoni. He takes the team along with him. Like Dhoni, he does not show aggression on the field. Even in academy matches, if a bowler is hit, he goes to the bowler and pacifies him with encouraging words. He is a very good fielder and moves around on the field, wanting to be involved in the action wherever the ball goes."

Kochar summed up Dhull’s performance in the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies thus: “Very good performance. Against South Africa on a difficult wicket with India losing two early wickets, he was brilliant when making 82. He negated the opponent’s swing early on by stepping out regularly. That partnership with Shaik Rasheed (71 for the third wicket) was crucial. Dhull also took a wonderful catch to dismiss South Africa’s No. 3 Dewald Brevis (who topped the run-scorers’ list in the tournament), diving to pick up a low catch. Also, his century against Australia was brilliant. Again, his partnership with Rasheed put Australia under pressure. They started to misfield and lose penetration in bowling. It was a very fluent century from Dhull. The last 40 runs he scored were brilliant. Rasheed, unfortunately, fell for 94. Rasheed looks a very good player technically. He will come very good in the future," Kochar said.

Dhull and Rasheed were among the India cricketers who tested positive for Covid during the tournament and stayed in isolation after the first match and returned only for the quarterfinal, missing two matches in between.

Kochar said that the Indian team was very supportive of the players when they were in quarantine. “Dhull was praising VVS Laxman (head of National Cricket Academy who was with the team in the West Indies) and (head coach Hrishikesh) Kanitkar very highly about how supportive and motivating they were during quarantine. He said Laxman used to call him three times and assured him not to worry. Laxman is a great human being. The father was ok but the mother was worried as Dhull was far away from home," said Kochar.

>‘FUTURE DEPENDS ON RED BALL CRICKET’

Having attained the 50-over success, Kochar said that the real cricket starts now. “His future depends on red ball cricket. The cricket starts now. Red ball cricket is a different ball game, the three- and four-day games with slips in place, if he does good in red ball cricket, that will determine the future," Kochar said as he wished his famous student the best in the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches with Delhi scheduled to play their league matches in Guwahati.

>— RASHEED RISES FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS —

Like Dhull, his deputy in the West Indies, Andhra’s No. 3 batsman Shaik Rasheed made a mark in India’s success at the junior World Cup.

Coming from a humble background with his cricket-loving father doing odd jobs working in pesticide shops and finance companies, Rasheed found stability in his career when Andhra Cricket Association adopted him when it started cricket academies and residential academies in the districts.

MSK Prasad, former India wicket-keeper from Andhra and chief selector, saw the bright talent in Rasheed at a very young age, like Kochar saw it in Dhull that many years ago.

Prasad said: “When Shaik was six or seven years old, his father was very passionate about cricket and wanted to make his son into a good cricketer. Hailing from a small town in Guntur, he went to Hyderabad for his son’s coaching. He was running here and there, and finally when we at Andhra CA started residential academies, he admitted his son to one of our academies, where J Krishna Rao was the head coach. Though coming from a humble, tough background, the father’s passion for cricket did not die.

“All his problems ended when we at Andhra CA adopted him. In our academies, we have 105 kids of different age groups like the Under-14, U-16 and U-19. Shaik is housed at Mangalgiri academy. His coaching, clothing and education are given free. We spend ₹15,000 on each trainee every month. This is how we use the funds from the board."

>HUNGER FOR RUNS

One never to disappoint with the bat, Rasheed showed his hunger for runs in whatever opportunities he got to bat. So impressive and consistent was the right-handed batsman that he earned the reputation of not giving away his wicket.

Under-19 national chief selector Sharath, himself a domestic giant with the bat in his playing days, said Rasheed is the type of player who would shoulder the responsibility and not throw away his wicket.

Prasad seconded Sharath. “He builds his innings and picks it up. And probably in the process, loses his wicket. He values his wicket, puts a price on his wicket. From the beginning, Shaik has been a cool sort of a guy and is one who never says no to the workload given to him. He has the never-say-die attitude, stays at the wicket for hours and hours, and has the habit of playing long innings from a young age. He has the strong will power to stay on the wicket for a longer period. That has helped him. Ever since we saw him, we never had any doubt in him and he has lived up to our expectations," Prasad said.

Prasad said that Rasheed’s quest for scoring extended beyond the boundaries of Andhra. “We have a tie-up with a foreign NGO called Cricket Beyond Boundaries run by Samir Pathak, who started supporting players from humble backgrounds."

As part of that programme, Rasheed was sent by Andhra CA to England, where he played for Barnard Castle School in Durham in 2016. Prasad said: “We wanted kids at an early age to get international exposure. The horizon of the mind increases when you see the conditions beyond what you imagine here. That is the reason why we sent him to England. We always felt that when he grows big and plays for the country, these international exposures will help him. It should not look a little naïve for him at a younger age. Once he comes back from English cricket, it makes him very tough. Keeping these things in mind, we sent him to England. He stayed there for two months with Samir tying up with a school there. He also scored a hundred there at the age of 13."

Rasheed has been consistent for India Under-19 in recent months. He topped the batting charts with an average of 77.50 with one century for India ‘A’ in the triangular series also involving Bangladesh late last year. He followed it with another consistent show in the Asia Cup in December end by averaging 66.50 in the UAE and notching up scores of 90 not out and 31 not out in the semifinal and final, respectively. Rasheed warmed up for the World Cup with an unbeaten 72 against Australia before scoring 94 against the same opponents in the semifinal and followed it up with 50 in the title clash against England, setting the foundation while also his dismissal gave England a chance to come back before the Indian middle-order restored order.

>‘RASHEED NEEDS TO BE NURTURED’

Prasad was only elated about Rasheed’s performances in the World Cup. “I have no words to say, there were no limits to my happiness when I saw him doing well. The association members and coaches worked to see this happen. Winning a World Cup is not a small thing and the lasting impressions will remain in his mind. The contribution he made in the success of the team is immense."

Even in times of Covid during the World Cup and in isolation, Prasad kept Rasheed’s confidence going. “I kept messaging him and kept pepping him up constantly," said Prasad,

With the success of the World Cup and the financial rewards coming his way with the Board of Control for Cricket in India announcing ₹40 lakh to each of the playing members and Andhra Cricket Association announcing ₹10 lakh as revealed by its director Y Venugopala Rao, Prasad said Rasheed has a good head on his shoulders and will stay grounded.

“We need to nurture him. Now that he has got the image, it is very important to look after him. So many other things come into the picture, the image he has, the fame and the name he has earned, Andhra CA has to mentor this guy. We have seen so many cricketers who have lost their way after a bright start. Rasheed needs to be looked after and mentored to ensure that this talent does not go waste and that he goes on to represent the country and win many more laurels," said Prasad.

Venugopala Rao, himself an U-19 World Cup winning member in 2000, agreed with Prasad. “Rasheed has a long way to go. The way he has done for India under-19, I wish he gets a lot of opportunities and performs. I am very happy with Rasheed’s performance. He showed great maturity in the semifinals and final. He has made us proud and happy," said Rao.

A former India ODI batsman, Rao said that he also sent encouraging words when Rasheed was down with Covid during the World Cup. “We spoke regularly and when he was in isolation, he called me. I told him to keep it simple. “You don’t think that you come from a small place in Andhra and the opponents are big. You can face any bowler in the world. The contest is between the ball and the bat’. That’s what I keep telling him," said Rao.

Like Kochar said about Dhull, the big test begins for Rasheed too with Ranji Trophy next on the cards.

