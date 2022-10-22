'Ye Kohli Kuch Karega, Ye Humse Nahi Out Hota': Pakistan Fan in Awe of Virat's Net Practice at MCG | WATCH

The Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup got underway on Saturday with reigning champions Australia taking on trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). But the Indian fans are eagerly waiting for the blockbuster game against Pakistan on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The venue is going to be a full house as all the tickets are sold out long before. But there are chances that heavy rains might affect the much-awaited clash between the two heavyweights.

As per the forecast, heavy downpours are expected during the game. But the players are keeping themselves ready for the game. On Saturday morning, Virat Kohli was seen training in the MCG nets. People gathered in numbers to witness India’s practice session.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani fan was left amazed by Kohli’s stroke play in the nets. The former Indian India captain was middling the ball so well that the fan could be heard saying, “Ye Kohli mujhe lagta hai kuch karega. Ye Humse nahi out hota (I feel, Kohli will do something big [against Pakistan]. He’s not going to get dismissed by us).

Kohli has been in great nick lately, especially after rediscovering his lost form against Afghanistan in the last Super 6 match in the Asia Cup 2022. He enjoys playing Pakistan bowlers and his innings in the last few games against the arch-rivals is the proof of his excellence. In his last three innings against the men in green, the ace Indian batter has scored 152 runs, including two fifty-plus scores.

Last month, Kohli played a 60-run knock against Pakistan during their first Super 6 tie at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. He faced 44 balls during his stay at the crease and smashed four boundaries and a six before getting run out.

Unfortunately, his innings went in vain as India lost the game by 5 wickets. India set a 182-run target but their poor death bowling and a dropped catch by Arshdeep Singh allowed Pakistan to have the upper hand.

